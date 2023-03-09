Photovoltaic: FuturaSun’s new Gigafactory will open in Italy

FUTURASUN SRL
·2 min read
FUTURASUN SRL
FUTURASUN SRL

Alessandro Barin CEO of FuturaSun

Alessandro Barin is the CEO of FuturaSun
Alessandro Barin is the CEO of FuturaSun

FuturaSun relaunches the European photovoltaic supply chain with a new center dedicated to the development and production of PV modules

PADUA, Italy, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuturaSun, the leading Italian manufacturer of high-efficiency photovoltaic panels, has acquired a 24,000 sqm plot of land in the industrial area of Cittadella (Padua) to establish a new Italian Gigafactory. The facility will reach a 2 GW/year production capacity of high-efficiency photovoltaic modules, manufactured using the most innovative technologies.

With this important step, the company commits to a total investment of 25 million Euros over the next few years.

The project fits into the company's strategic industrial plan, and it follows through on the European mission of rebuilding the European supply chain, with FuturaSun taking the role of one of the main players.

Alessandro Barin, the CEO of FuturaSun, declares, "With this new industrial hub, we believe we can enhance our hometown while also becoming a reference point in the HORIZON IBC4EU project*, a program within the REpowerEU plan and the European Green Deal to revive the Italian and European photovoltaic industrial supply chain in support of continental energy transition strategies."

The new HQ will be designed according to across-the-board environmental and sustainability criteria and will include an R&D center for applied scientific research, a large test-field for product control and improvement, a PV Academy and a training center to recreate the expertise of industry professionals.

FuturaSun was founded in Cittadella in 2008 and has successfully transformed the 2012 photovoltaic crisis into an opportunity. After 15 years of uninterrupted growth, with a Gigafactory already active in China and two others under construction, the company continues in its project to reposition the supply chain, initiating another dream of reviving the Italian district of photovoltaics in Veneto.

About FuturaSun

The Italian company FuturaSun is specialized in the manufacturing of high-performance photovoltaic panels which have passed the most stringent of tests to achieve prestigious certifications issued by laboratories from all over the world. FuturaSun’s manufacturing plants are based in China and soon in Italy.

Media Contact
International Press
Andrea Cortese
+39 338 78 07 018
press@futurasun.it

*This project has received funding from the Horizon Europe Programme for Research and Innovation (2021-2027) under grant agreement No 101084259

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2af8e6eb-ef7c-4f61-ba07-6334e1deaa0d


Latest Stories

  • Ivanka Trump throws brothers and father under bus in New York fraud suit

    Ivanka Trump says she was not involved in preparing fraudulent financial statements that form the core of the $250m fraud suit against her father’s company

  • The EU is buying up Russian liquefied natural gas at the highest level in 3 years, think tank says

    The EU snapped up 19.2 billion cubic meters of Russian liquefied natural gas last year, a 35% increase from 2021.

  • UPDATE 6-Dutch to restrict semiconductor tech exports to China, joining US effort

    The Netherlands' government on Wednesday said it plans new restrictions on exports of semiconductor technology to protect national security, joining the U.S. effort to curb chip exports to China. The announcement marked the first concrete move by the Dutch, who oversee essential chipmaking technology, toward adopting rules urged by Washington to hobble China's chipmaking industry and slow its military advances. The U.S. in October imposed sweeping export restrictions on shipments of American chipmaking tools to China, but for the restrictions to be effective it needs other key suppliers in the Netherlands and Japan, who produce key chipmaking technology, to agree.

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • Dominion Voting sued Fox News for defamation over election fraud claims: What we know

    Dominion filed a series of defamation lawsuits against key election deniers, suggesting their unfounded claims caused “severe damage” to the company.

  • Grocery CEOs deny accusations that food price inflation is driven by profit-mongering

    OTTAWA — The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on food-related profits have remained low. The CEOs and presidents of Loblaw Cos. Ltd., Metro Inc. and Empire Co. Ltd. — which operates chains including Sobeys, Safeway and FreshCo — told members of Parliament it is false to suggest that grocers are responsible for high prices, and food inflation is a global problem. Galen Weston, the chairman and presid

  • How France’s generous state pension lulled the nation into a false sense of security

    More than a million French workers took to the streets on Tuesday, as plans to increase one of the lowest retirement ages in Europe triggered a wave of mass strikes.

  • Job openings, quitting fell, layoffs rose in January as labor market cooled

    Job openings declined in January while layoffs increased in signs demand for workers may be easing. The number of people quitting jobs also fell.

  • UPDATE 4-Nvidia, AMD grapple with latest U.S. curbs on China's Inspur

    Nvidia Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and other tech firms are scrambling to assess whether they must halt sales to units of China's Inspur Group Ltd after its addition to a U.S. export blacklist last week. The United States last week added Inspur to its trade blacklist for allegedly acquiring U.S.-origin items in support of the China's military modernization efforts. The listing means that companies cannot sell Inspur items like semiconductors, which are made with U.S. tools, unless they apply for and get licenses, which are likely to be denied.

  • Close to retirement and worried about your nest egg? Another Fed rate hike is expected later this month while economic fears persist — but here's why soon-to-be retirees shouldn't panic

    Don't wallow in fear — take advantage of it.

  • Oil flat as China hopes, US stock draw offset recession fears

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices were in a holding pattern on Thursday, as a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stocks and hopes for China demand contended with worries that more aggressive U.S. interest rate rises would slow economic growth and dent oil consumption. Brent crude futures edged up by 1 cent to $82.67 per barrel by 0645 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were flat at $76.66 a barrel. They posted their largest daily fall since early January on Tuesday after comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank would likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data.

  • Employee asks Musk on Twitter if he still has a job (spoiler – he does not)

    Elon Musk has publicly questioned the work ethic of a disabled Twitter director who was forced to contact the billionaire personally to ask if he’d been sacked.

  • First Quantum reaches new profit-sharing deal with Panama for Cobre Panama mine

    TORONTO — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. says it has reached an agreement to settle its dispute with the government of Panama over profit-sharing at the Canadian miner's Cobre Panama mine. Under the finalized draft concession agreement, the company will make a payment of US$375 million plus an additional US$20 million to cover taxes and royalties up to the end of 2022. Starting in 2023, the deal provides for a minimum of US$375 million a year in government income, including corporate taxes, withhol

  • 15 Mistakes Even Smart People Make in Retirement

    Americans make plenty of mistakes when it comes to planning for retirement, the biggest of which is not saving enough. Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in...

  • Turkey's ruling party presents gas reform in step towards trading hub

    Turkey's ruling AK Party presented a draft law to parliament on Wednesday aimed at establishing a competitive natural gas market as the country attempts to become a gas trading hub bringing together suppliers and consumers. President Vladimir Putin proposed setting up a gas hub in Turkey in October after explosions that damaged Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea. Turkey, which currently imports all its gas needs and has extensive LNG import infrastructure, believes it can leverage its existing and new trade relations to become a hub.

  • JPMorgan sues former exec over ties to Epstein sex abuse

    NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase sued its former executive Jes Staley on Wednesday, alleging that he aided in hiding Jeffrey Epstein’s yearslong sex abuse and trafficking in order to keep the financier as a client. The New York bank seeks to hold Staley personally liable for any financial penalties that JPMorgan may have to pay in two related cases. It is also seeking to force Staley to pay back wages he earned during the time he allegedly was aware of the abuse and “personally observed” Epstein's

  • Saint John Bakery employees left without pay after business closes

    Former employees of the Saint John Bakery say they're still owed money for time worked in the business's final days. The bakery paused operations at its four locations in late January. On Feb. 2, the locks were changed at the east side location after the company failed to pay the rent. The west side location, in Lancaster Plaza, is also closed, as is the stall in the Saint John City Market and a Grand Bay-Westfield location called the Village Square Bake Shop. There were 21 employees across the

  • Dutch to restrict semiconductor tech exports to China, joining US effort

    AMSTERDAM/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Netherlands' government on Wednesday said it plans new restrictions on exports of semiconductor technology to protect national security, joining the U.S. effort to curb chip exports to China. The announcement marked the first concrete move by the Dutch, who oversee essential chipmaking technology, toward adopting rules urged by Washington to hobble China's chipmaking industry and slow its military advances. The U.S. in October imposed sweeping export restrictions on shipments of American chipmaking tools to China, but for the restrictions to be effective it needs other key suppliers in the Netherlands and Japan, who produce key chipmaking technology, to agree.

  • Airbus narrows delivery gap, reinstates Qatar jet orders

    European planemaker Airbus narrowed a jetliner delivery gap compared with last year after a sharp increase in February and turned the page on a major legal dispute with Qatar Airways by reinstating billions of dollars of plane orders. The world's largest planemaker said on Tuesday it had handed 46 jets to customers in February, more than twice the 20 jets which had marked a disappointing start to the year in January. Deliveries for the first two months reached 66 jets, down 13 from a year earlier.

  • Jury awards $8.25 million to Black mom and daughters detained at California Starbucks

    Deputies handcuffed the mom and her daughters as they sat outside the store in their parked car one night, according to a lawsuit.