Photos: Yosemite National Park blanketed in snow | Park set to reopen March 1

A scenic view from the Valley View point as snow blanked Yosemite National Park. (Tayfun Coskun/Getty Images)

Yosemite National Park will remains closed for the next couple of days due to severe weather conditions.

All roads inside the park have been restricted to administrative use only. The closure will last until Wednesday, March 1.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.