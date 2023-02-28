Photos: Yosemite National Park blanketed in snow | Park set to reopen March 1

The problem with the Maldives is that it has been hijacked. First by honeymooners and now by “influencers”. No Instagram feed is safe from millennials in string bikinis wafting across a Maldivian beach in time to ambient house music.
You're getting ready to retire, and you want to go to the beach -- possibly every day. Since you don't currently live in a coastal community, this means you're going to need to pack up and move. Find...
HandoutOne of the first things I noticed when entering the lobby of Airelles Val-d'Isère was a wooden table covered with a spread of pastries and cakes, including a brioche scattered with pink pralines that were so bright they bordered on fluorescent—a regional specialty, apparently.A young man sporting a medieval-style Savoyard hunting outfit approached and asked me if I wanted to indulge, but I was distracted by the flames flickering in the tall stone hearth to the left of the table, as well a
Quality linen on seriously comfortable beds. Rooftop bars with properly made cocktails. A new generation of budget hotels is upping its game with some seriously high-end touches. These proudly three-star hotel groups have done away with the expensive, leaden luxury trappings of yesteryear – minibars, ballrooms and room service – and are instead aiming to do the basics really well, for less.
Tom Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago has released new information about the prognosis for the actor who has been hospitalized in critical condition in intensive care since February 18, in a coma. “Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision,” Lago said in a statement Monday. […]
Harry Styles, Elton John and the Spice Girls are the latest artists to turn down the opportunity to perform at King Charles’ coronation concert. According to The Daily Express, John and Styles had to decline the opportunity as they are both on tour and couldn’t fit it around their schedules. The Spice Girls were supposedly all set to confirm but recently backed out. This comes after it was reported that Adele and Ed Sheeran also declined the opportunity to perform at the coronation concert. It’s not all bad news though, as Kylie Minogue, Take That and Lionel Richie are supposedly set to perform at the concert. Take That is also on tour this summer but according to The Daily Mail they kept May 7 free in case they were asked to perform for King Charles.King Charles' coronation will take place May 6 and the concert will take place May 7.
The family of Pennsylvania senator John Fetterman described how they fled to Canada to escape a “media circus” over his "severe" clinical depression. Mr Fetterman, a Democrat who won his first term last year while still recovering from a stroke that nearly killed him, checked himself into the Walter Reed Medical Center near Washington DC earlier this month. Now his wife Giselle Barreto Fetterman has said that media attention pushed her to take the couple's children and drive north into Canada for an impromptu holiday.
Kyle Dubas swung for the fences by securing Ryan O'Reilly. And while a subsequent move made Monday won't garner the same attention as adding a Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner, the Maple Leafs general manager once again left little doubt playoff success-starved Toronto is going all-in this spring. The club acquired defenceman Jake McCabe and centre Sam Lafferty in a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks for a conditional first-round pick at the 2025 draft and a second-round selectio