PHOTOS: A winter wonderland out West as snow blankets southern B.C.

A wintry scene spread over Vancouver Island and the South Coast on Monday morning as a storm brought accumulating snowfall to the region. Low freezing levels brought the snow all the way to the coast, affording much of Metro Vancouver the opportunity to see some flakes to start the week.

Several centimetres of snow blanketed southern British Columbia on Monday, with modest totals over the Lower Mainland and a thicker coating of snow across Vancouver Island. Some of the highest terrain saw more than 15 cm of snow by the end of the storm.

Check out some fantastic pictures and videos of the peaceful snow across B.C., below.

Embedded content: https://https://twitter.com/Brad604/status/1467823323329355784

Thumbnail courtesy of Bao Ho