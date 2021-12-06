PHOTOS: A winter wonderland out West as snow blankets southern B.C.
A wintry scene spread over Vancouver Island and the South Coast on Monday morning as a storm brought accumulating snowfall to the region. Low freezing levels brought the snow all the way to the coast, affording much of Metro Vancouver the opportunity to see some flakes to start the week.
Several centimetres of snow blanketed southern British Columbia on Monday, with modest totals over the Lower Mainland and a thicker coating of snow across Vancouver Island. Some of the highest terrain saw more than 15 cm of snow by the end of the storm.
Check out some fantastic pictures and videos of the peaceful snow across B.C., below.
Still coming down this morning in Courtenay #BCStorm #snowday #VancouverIsland #Snowfall pic.twitter.com/BJ0nwEG1yf
Still coming down this morning in Courtenay #BCStorm #snowday #VancouverIsland #Snowfall pic.twitter.com/BJ0nwEG1yf
— Clair Coates (@ClairCPhoto)
About 19.5cm and counting (maybe) Squirrel Cove, Cortes Island ~100m ASL Current temp 0.2C #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/ZFXeFAxDtn
About 19.5cm and counting (maybe) Squirrel Cove, Cortes Island ~100m ASL Current temp 0.2C #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/ZFXeFAxDtn
— Graham Blake (@greyhame23)
Man that sure is pretty #BCStorm #snowing #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/zDSOt2Aiui
Man that sure is pretty #BCStorm #snowing #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/zDSOt2Aiui
— Syntheticus Humanitus 🇨🇦 合成人類 (@SyntheticPol)
Heavy Snow at Deep Cove, North Vancouver since 1am. Accumulating very fast around Indian Arm area❄️ 80m ASL @50ShadesofVan @ensembleator #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/8vxcmxwGGe
Heavy Snow at Deep Cove, North Vancouver since 1am. Accumulating very fast around Indian Arm area❄️ 80m ASL @50ShadesofVan @ensembleator #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/8vxcmxwGGe
— Andy (@Andy_SupremeRan)
It's starting to stick!!!! 😁 pic.twitter.com/acsRXRG1zP
It's starting to stick!!!! 😁 pic.twitter.com/acsRXRG1zP
— Mihkokwaniy🌹 (@awoobles)
BCStorm #cowichan pic.twitter.com/Lm3gQBtmIY
BCStorm #cowichan pic.twitter.com/Lm3gQBtmIY
— Mike Agnes 🇨🇦 😷 💉* 2 (@themikeagnes)
BCStorm #ComoxValley 02:00, about 6 cm so far. pic.twitter.com/1DFm0Avoot
BCStorm #ComoxValley 02:00, about 6 cm so far. pic.twitter.com/1DFm0Avoot
— 🇨🇦☣️ Pure Blood - Outlaw YETI☣️🇨🇦 (@Surfing_Yeti)
BCStorm Abbotsford 2:09 a.m. pic.twitter.com/sJ94YlzBMF
BCStorm Abbotsford 2:09 a.m. pic.twitter.com/sJ94YlzBMF
— Paul Schratz (@paulschratz)
It may not be enough, school buddies. 😢❄️ Currently 0.2°C. Light snow. Maybe 5cm on the ground. #portalberni pic.twitter.com/WIyCVgctLg
It may not be enough, school buddies. 😢❄️ Currently 0.2°C. Light snow. Maybe 5cm on the ground. #portalberni pic.twitter.com/WIyCVgctLg
— Alberni Weather (@alberniweather)
What a way to start a #northvan day. #BCStorm and a blanket of snow. Why does it have to be #monday and garbage day. pic.twitter.com/otRS8tHWdA
What a way to start a #northvan day. #BCStorm and a blanket of snow. Why does it have to be #monday and garbage day. pic.twitter.com/otRS8tHWdA
— Craig (@CraigInVan)
Nice to wake up to this #snow #SurreyBC #BCStorm #BCSnow #ShareYourWeather 5cm and the temp right at 0° @weathernetwork @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/2Mj4OKBL9W
Nice to wake up to this #snow #SurreyBC #BCStorm #BCSnow #ShareYourWeather 5cm and the temp right at 0° @weathernetwork @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/2Mj4OKBL9W
— Kyle Marshall (@Kylem87)
The first snowfall of the year, and there's a lot of it. Enjoy. ❤️❄️😊 #BCStorm #snow #Nanaimo #VancouverIsland #FortniteFlipped pic.twitter.com/w59c169gWY
The first snowfall of the year, and there's a lot of it. Enjoy. ❤️❄️😊 #BCStorm #snow #Nanaimo #VancouverIsland #FortniteFlipped pic.twitter.com/w59c169gWY
— Kim D. 🇨🇦 (@radikalchikken)
Gibsons, Sunshine Coast #snow #BCwx #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/WW9UqYXxbA
Gibsons, Sunshine Coast #snow #BCwx #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/WW9UqYXxbA
— Rob Copland (@44_Below)
Surrey, by Bear Creek Park. Coming down steadily #BCStorm #snow #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/OeKgzfNmbI
Surrey, by Bear Creek Park. Coming down steadily #BCStorm #snow #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/OeKgzfNmbI
— Shafin Rehman (@ShafRC)
Beautiful #snow in Langley this morning ❄ Pup was happy with an extended walk to roll in it lol 😁👍 Roads are very slick though.😬#BCStorm pic.twitter.com/z9kuF9bIfi
Beautiful Aaron Schmidt on Twitter: "Beautiful #snow in Langley this morning ❄ Pup was happy with an extended walk to roll in it lol 😁👍 Roads are very slick though.😬#BCStorm pic.twitter.com/z9kuF9bIfi / Twitter" in Langley this morning ❄
Pup was happy with an extended walk to roll in it lol 😁👍
Beautiful #snow in Langley this morning ❄ Pup was happy with an extended walk to roll in it lol 😁👍 Roads are very slick though.😬#BCStorm pic.twitter.com/z9kuF9bIfi
— Aaron Schmidt (@AaronRedwolf513)
Thumbnail courtesy of Bao Ho