All the Photos of the Wales Kids at the 2023 Trooping the Colour

Aaron Chown - PA Images - Getty Images

Another royal event, another opportunity for the Wales kids to join their parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, for a public appearance.

Today, nine-year-old Prince George, eight-year-old Princess Charlotte, and five-year-old Prince Louis supported their grandfather, King Charles III, for the monarch's birthday parade, formally known as Trooping the Colour.

The annual parade celebrates the birthday of the reigning monarch every June (though the king's actual birthday falls on November 14). The tradition dates back to the 18th century, according to the BBC. In 1748, King George II decided to throw an annual military parade in June so that he could celebrate his birthday, which falls in November, in good weather. Thereafter, the second Saturday of June has become known as the reigning monarch's official birthday. Today's parade will see the military procession migrate from Buckingham Palace, down The Mall to Horseguard's Parade. The event will conclude with the family appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony as they witness the RAF fly-past.

The Wales children rode in a carriage with Princess Kate and their grandmother, Queen Camilla, before joining the senior working royals for the balcony appearance. For the occasion, Prince George and Prince Louis coordinated in navy blazers and red ties, with the elder son wearing a full navy suit and the younger pairing his jacket with red shorts and tall navy socks. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte looked lovely in a white long-sleeved dress with red detailing at the collar, belt, and sleeves. She added a matching red neck bow, completing the family's red and green color theme evoking the Wales flag.

Scroll ahead for every adorable picture of the Wales kids at the parade.

Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte

Rob Pinney - Getty Images

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince George

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince George

Aaron Chown - PA Images - Getty Images

Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte

Aaron Chown - PA Images - Getty Images

Prince George and Prince Louis

Samir Hussein - Getty Images

Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte

Rob Pinney - Getty Images

Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte

Rob Pinney - Getty Images

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte

Samir Hussein - Getty Images

Princess Charlotte

Mark Cuthbert - Getty Images

Neil Mockford - Getty Images

Princess Kate and Prince Louis

CHRIS Jackson GETTY IMAGES - Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Charlotte

Mark Cuthbert - Getty Images

