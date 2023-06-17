All the Photos of the Wales Kids at the 2023 Trooping the Colour

Harper's Bazaar Staff
·2 min read
queen camilla, prince george right, prince louis, the princess of wales left and princess charlotte ride in a carriage as they take part in the royal procession as it returns to buckingham palace after the trooping the colour ceremony at horse guards parade, central london, as king charles iii celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign picture date saturday june 17, 2023 photo by aaron chownpa images via getty images
George, Charlotte, & Louis at Trooping the ColourAaron Chown - PA Images - Getty Images

Another royal event, another opportunity for the Wales kids to join their parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, for a public appearance.

Today, nine-year-old Prince George, eight-year-old Princess Charlotte, and five-year-old Prince Louis supported their grandfather, King Charles III, for the monarch's birthday parade, formally known as Trooping the Colour.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The annual parade celebrates the birthday of the reigning monarch every June (though the king's actual birthday falls on November 14). The tradition dates back to the 18th century, according to the BBC. In 1748, King George II decided to throw an annual military parade in June so that he could celebrate his birthday, which falls in November, in good weather. Thereafter, the second Saturday of June has become known as the reigning monarch's official birthday. Today's parade will see the military procession migrate from Buckingham Palace, down The Mall to Horseguard's Parade. The event will conclude with the family appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony as they witness the RAF fly-past.

The Wales children rode in a carriage with Princess Kate and their grandmother, Queen Camilla, before joining the senior working royals for the balcony appearance. For the occasion, Prince George and Prince Louis coordinated in navy blazers and red ties, with the elder son wearing a full navy suit and the younger pairing his jacket with red shorts and tall navy socks. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte looked lovely in a white long-sleeved dress with red detailing at the collar, belt, and sleeves. She added a matching red neck bow, completing the family's red and green color theme evoking the Wales flag.

Scroll ahead for every adorable picture of the Wales kids at the parade.

Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte

london, england june 17 prince george of wales, princess charlotte of wales and prince louis of wales ride in a horse drawn carriage with catherine, princess of wales and queen camilla during trooping the colour at horse guards parade on june 17, 2023 in london, england trooping the colour is a traditional parade held to mark the british sovereign&#39;s official birthday it will be the first trooping the colour held for king charles iii since he ascended to the throne photo by rob pinneygetty images
Rob Pinney - Getty Images

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince George

london, england june 17 princess charlotte of wales, prince louis of wales and prince louis of wales are seen during trooping the colour on june 17, 2023 in london, england trooping the colour is a traditional parade held to mark the british sovereigns official birthday it will be the first trooping the colour held for king charles iii since he ascended to the throne photo by karwai tangwireimage
Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince George

the princess of wales, queen camilla, prince george right, prince louis, the princess of wales left and princess charlotte ride in a carriage as they take part in the royal procession as it returns to buckingham palace after the trooping the colour ceremony at horse guards parade, central london, as king charles iii celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign picture date saturday june 17, 2023 photo by aaron chownpa images via getty images
Aaron Chown - PA Images - Getty Images

Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte

left right prince george, prince louis and princess charlotte during the trooping the colour ceremony at horse guards parade, central london, as king charles iii celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign picture date saturday june 17, 2023 photo by aaron chownpa images via getty images
Aaron Chown - PA Images - Getty Images

Prince George and Prince Louis

london, england june 17 prince george of wales and prince louis of wales during trooping the colour on june 17, 2023 in london, england trooping the colour is a traditional parade held to mark the british sovereigns official birthday it will be the first trooping the colour held for king charles iii since he ascended to the throne photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir Hussein - Getty Images

Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte

london, england june 17 prince george of wales, princess charlotte of wales and prince louis of wales ride in a horse drawn carriage with catherine, princess of wales and queen camilla during trooping the colour at horse guards parade on june 17, 2023 in london, england trooping the colour is a traditional parade held to mark the british sovereigns official birthday it will be the first trooping the colour held for king charles iii since he ascended to the throne photo by rob pinneygetty images
Rob Pinney - Getty Images

Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte

london, england june 17 prince george of wales, princess charlotte of wales and prince louis of wales walk from a horse drawn carriage during trooping the colour at horse guards parade on june 17, 2023 in london, england trooping the colour is a traditional parade held to mark the british sovereign&#39;s official birthday it will be the first trooping the colour held for king charles iii since he ascended to the throne photo by rob pinneygetty images
Rob Pinney - Getty Images
london, england june 17 prince george of wales, prince louis of wales, catherine, princess of wales, princess charlotte of wales and prince william, prince of wales stand on the balcony of buckingham palace to watch a fly past of aircraft by the royal air force during trooping the colour on june 17, 2023 in london, england trooping the colour is a traditional parade held to mark the british sovereigns official birthday it will be the first trooping the colour held for king charles iii since he ascended to the throne photo by karwai tangwireimage
Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte

london, england june 17 prince george of wales, prince louis of wales and princess charlotte of wales on the balcony during trooping the colour on june 17, 2023 in london, england trooping the colour is a traditional parade held to mark the british sovereigns official birthday it will be the first trooping the colour held for king charles iii since he ascended to the throne photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir Hussein - Getty Images

Princess Charlotte

london, england june 17 princess charlotte of wales on the balcony of buckingham palace during trooping the colour on june 17, 2023 in london, england trooping the colour is a traditional parade held to mark the british sovereigns official birthday it will be the first trooping the colour held for king charles iii since he ascended to the throne photo by mark cuthbertuk press via getty images
Mark Cuthbert - Getty Images
london, england june 17 princess anne, princess royal, prince george of wales, prince louis of wales, princess charlotte of wales, catherine, princess of wales and prince william, prince of wales stand on the balcony of buckingham palace to watch a fly past of aircraft by the royal air force during trooping the colour on june 17, 2023 in london, england trooping the colour is a traditional parade held to mark the british sovereigns official birthday it will be the first trooping the colour held for king charles iii since he ascended to the throne photo by neil mockfordgetty images
Neil Mockford - Getty Images

Princess Kate and Prince Louis

london, england june 17 prince louis of wales and catherine, princess of wales watch the fly past on the buckingham palace balcony during trooping the colour on june 17, 2023 in london, england trooping the colour is a traditional parade held to mark the british sovereign&#39;s official birthday it will be the first trooping the colour held for king charles iii since he ascended to the throne photo by chris jacksongetty images
CHRIS Jackson GETTY IMAGES - Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Charlotte

london, england june 17 prince william, prince of wales and princess charlotte of wales on the balcony of buckingham palace during trooping the colour on june 17, 2023 in london, england trooping the colour is a traditional parade held to mark the british sovereigns official birthday it will be the first trooping the colour held for king charles iii since he ascended to the throne photo by mark cuthbertuk press via getty images
Mark Cuthbert - Getty Images

You Might Also Like

Read more

More From