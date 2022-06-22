Photos, videos: A look at the aftermath of Miami International Airport plane crash

A faulty landing gear had a Dominican Republic flight with 126 people aboard slamming onto the tarmac as it broke on landing at the Miami International Airport. Bursting into flames and shutting down two runaways, three people were injured in the crash.

The crash landing and fiery wreckage could be seen by commuters on the nearby SR-836 and surface roads. Here’s what onlookers posted to social media and Miami Herald photographers captured:

A fiery scene

Plane crash just a few minutes ago at Miami airport caught on camera! (Credit: @PTZtv ) pic.twitter.com/2CimvMhcUy — WeatherGamer21 (@WeatherGamer21) June 21, 2022

Social media buzzes with crash footage

A close-up video posted by @ONLYinDADE, shows passengers running out of the crashed plane that was still on fire.

Close-up video of passengers getting off the plane | #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/o3YyMU9mgx — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) June 22, 2022

A worker at MIA, @efravision, took video of Miami-Dade polcie officers aiding passengers fresh off the plane after the crash.

Zalmy Cohen, @emalevin, caught video from a nearby road showing of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue working to put out the blazing flame.