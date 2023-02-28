PHOTOS: Vibrant northern lights dance in the night sky across Canada
If you looked out of the window late Sunday night, you may have been able to see the aurora borealis, or northern lights, dancing beautifully in the night sky. The vibrant colours could be seen in the skies across Canada -- from British Columbia to Newfoundland and Labrador, and as far south as southern Ontario.
This amazing phenomena is caused by solar flares from the sun, where the charged particles from the flares interact with the gases in our upper atmosphere.
DON'T MISS: Look up! Auroras may be visible across Canada due to passing solar storms
Taken in Lorrain Valley, Ont. (Natalie/Submitted)
This sight is most commonly seen in Canada in the northern reaches of the country. However, the auroras can be seen from any location if the solar flare that caused them was strong enough.
This solar storm, or coronal mass ejection, was followed by another a day later. It is expected to produce more auroras on Monday night as it sweeps past Earth, potentially producing a more dynamic display than what was observed on Sunday.
Below is a selection of pictures and videos from across the country that were posted on social media.
The northern lights were magical tonight. #Auroraborealis #NorthernLights #TravelYukon #ShareYourWeather #TrondekHwechinTerritory #DawsonCity pic.twitter.com/NUN6dnGllE
The northern lights were magical tonight. Jeff on Twitter: "The northern lights were magical tonight. #Auroraborealis #NorthernLights #TravelYukon #ShareYourWeather #TrondekHwechinTerritory #DawsonCity pic.twitter.com/NUN6dnGllE / Twitter" Jeff on Twitter: "The northern lights were magical tonight. #Auroraborealis #NorthernLights #TravelYukon #ShareYourWeather #TrondekHwechinTerritory #DawsonCity pic.twitter.com/NUN6dnGllE / Twitter" Jeff on Twitter: "The northern lights were magical tonight. #Auroraborealis #NorthernLights #TravelYukon #ShareYourWeather #TrondekHwechinTerritory #DawsonCity pic.twitter.com/NUN6dnGllE / Twitter" Jeff on Twitter: "The northern lights were magical tonight. #Auroraborealis #NorthernLights #TravelYukon #ShareYourWeather #TrondekHwechinTerritory #DawsonCity pic.twitter.com/NUN6dnGllE / Twitter" Jeff on Twitter: "The northern lights were magical tonight. #Auroraborealis #NorthernLights #TravelYukon #ShareYourWeather #TrondekHwechinTerritory #DawsonCity pic.twitter.com/NUN6dnGllE / Twitter" Jeff on Twitter: "The northern lights were magical tonight. #Auroraborealis #NorthernLights #TravelYukon #ShareYourWeather #TrondekHwechinTerritory #DawsonCity pic.twitter.com/NUN6dnGllE / Twitter" Jeff on Twitter: "The northern lights were magical tonight. #Auroraborealis #NorthernLights #TravelYukon #ShareYourWeather #TrondekHwechinTerritory #DawsonCity pic.twitter.com/NUN6dnGllE / Twitter"
— Jeff (@JKanadisk) Jeff on Twitter: "The northern lights were magical tonight. #Auroraborealis #NorthernLights #TravelYukon #ShareYourWeather #TrondekHwechinTerritory #DawsonCity pic.twitter.com/NUN6dnGllE / Twitter"
INSANE Aurora, Calgary! #yyc pic.twitter.com/Hh8hAVDQuL
INSANE Aurora, Calgary! Kyle Brittain on Twitter: "INSANE Aurora, Calgary! #yyc pic.twitter.com/Hh8hAVDQuL / Twitter" Kyle Brittain on Twitter: "INSANE Aurora, Calgary! #yyc pic.twitter.com/Hh8hAVDQuL / Twitter"
— Kyle Brittain (@KyleBrittainWX) Kyle Brittain on Twitter: "INSANE Aurora, Calgary! #yyc pic.twitter.com/Hh8hAVDQuL / Twitter"
First time seeing #Auroraborealis tonight!!! So freaking AMAZING!!! Got to see colours and dancing!! Southern Alberta 🇨🇦#ShareYourWeather @KyleBrittainWX @ratzlaff pic.twitter.com/OxYJJ8YEuC
First time seeing 🎨Nathalie🌲🌊 on Twitter: "First time seeing #Auroraborealis tonight!!! So freaking AMAZING!!! Got to see colours and dancing!! Southern Alberta 🇨🇦#ShareYourWeather @KyleBrittainWX @ratzlaff pic.twitter.com/OxYJJ8YEuC / Twitter" tonight!!! So freaking AMAZING!!! Got to see colours and dancing!!
Southern Alberta 🇨🇦🎨Nathalie🌲🌊 on Twitter: "First time seeing #Auroraborealis tonight!!! So freaking AMAZING!!! Got to see colours and dancing!! Southern Alberta 🇨🇦#ShareYourWeather @KyleBrittainWX @ratzlaff pic.twitter.com/OxYJJ8YEuC / Twitter" 🎨Nathalie🌲🌊 on Twitter: "First time seeing #Auroraborealis tonight!!! So freaking AMAZING!!! Got to see colours and dancing!! Southern Alberta 🇨🇦#ShareYourWeather @KyleBrittainWX @ratzlaff pic.twitter.com/OxYJJ8YEuC / Twitter" 🎨Nathalie🌲🌊 on Twitter: "First time seeing #Auroraborealis tonight!!! So freaking AMAZING!!! Got to see colours and dancing!! Southern Alberta 🇨🇦#ShareYourWeather @KyleBrittainWX @ratzlaff pic.twitter.com/OxYJJ8YEuC / Twitter" 🎨Nathalie🌲🌊 on Twitter: "First time seeing #Auroraborealis tonight!!! So freaking AMAZING!!! Got to see colours and dancing!! Southern Alberta 🇨🇦#ShareYourWeather @KyleBrittainWX @ratzlaff pic.twitter.com/OxYJJ8YEuC / Twitter"
— 🎨Nathalie🌲🌊 (@Nathalie_fanart) 🎨Nathalie🌲🌊 on Twitter: "First time seeing #Auroraborealis tonight!!! So freaking AMAZING!!! Got to see colours and dancing!! Southern Alberta 🇨🇦#ShareYourWeather @KyleBrittainWX @ratzlaff pic.twitter.com/OxYJJ8YEuC / Twitter"
Time Lapse of 150 Images Tonight the Lady Aurora was on FireMelville Sk#meanwhileinsask #Aurora #northernlights#ShareYourWeather #SKstorm #tracyportraits pic.twitter.com/hmzRK0Oge6
Time Lapse of 150 Images
Tonight the Lady Aurora was on Fire
Melville SkTracy Kerestesh on Twitter: "Time Lapse of 150 Images Tonight the Lady Aurora was on FireMelville Sk#meanwhileinsask #Aurora #northernlights#ShareYourWeather #SKstorm #tracyportraits pic.twitter.com/hmzRK0Oge6 / Twitter" Tracy Kerestesh on Twitter: "Time Lapse of 150 Images Tonight the Lady Aurora was on FireMelville Sk#meanwhileinsask #Aurora #northernlights#ShareYourWeather #SKstorm #tracyportraits pic.twitter.com/hmzRK0Oge6 / Twitter" Tracy Kerestesh on Twitter: "Time Lapse of 150 Images Tonight the Lady Aurora was on FireMelville Sk#meanwhileinsask #Aurora #northernlights#ShareYourWeather #SKstorm #tracyportraits pic.twitter.com/hmzRK0Oge6 / Twitter"Tracy Kerestesh on Twitter: "Time Lapse of 150 Images Tonight the Lady Aurora was on FireMelville Sk#meanwhileinsask #Aurora #northernlights#ShareYourWeather #SKstorm #tracyportraits pic.twitter.com/hmzRK0Oge6 / Twitter" Tracy Kerestesh on Twitter: "Time Lapse of 150 Images Tonight the Lady Aurora was on FireMelville Sk#meanwhileinsask #Aurora #northernlights#ShareYourWeather #SKstorm #tracyportraits pic.twitter.com/hmzRK0Oge6 / Twitter" Tracy Kerestesh on Twitter: "Time Lapse of 150 Images Tonight the Lady Aurora was on FireMelville Sk#meanwhileinsask #Aurora #northernlights#ShareYourWeather #SKstorm #tracyportraits pic.twitter.com/hmzRK0Oge6 / Twitter" Tracy Kerestesh on Twitter: "Time Lapse of 150 Images Tonight the Lady Aurora was on FireMelville Sk#meanwhileinsask #Aurora #northernlights#ShareYourWeather #SKstorm #tracyportraits pic.twitter.com/hmzRK0Oge6 / Twitter"
— Tracy Kerestesh (@tracyportraits) Tracy Kerestesh on Twitter: "Time Lapse of 150 Images Tonight the Lady Aurora was on FireMelville Sk#meanwhileinsask #Aurora #northernlights#ShareYourWeather #SKstorm #tracyportraits pic.twitter.com/hmzRK0Oge6 / Twitter"
Jupiter, Venus and #aurora! Nice night in southern Sask. @AuroraNotify #skstorm @TamithaSkov pic.twitter.com/YnNIfaWXcn
Jupiter, Venus and Lori McNaughton on Twitter: "Jupiter, Venus and #aurora! Nice night in southern Sask. @AuroraNotify #skstorm @TamithaSkov pic.twitter.com/YnNIfaWXcn / Twitter"! Nice night in southern Sask. Lori McNaughton on Twitter: "Jupiter, Venus and #aurora! Nice night in southern Sask. @AuroraNotify #skstorm @TamithaSkov pic.twitter.com/YnNIfaWXcn / Twitter" Lori McNaughton on Twitter: "Jupiter, Venus and #aurora! Nice night in southern Sask. @AuroraNotify #skstorm @TamithaSkov pic.twitter.com/YnNIfaWXcn / Twitter" Lori McNaughton on Twitter: "Jupiter, Venus and #aurora! Nice night in southern Sask. @AuroraNotify #skstorm @TamithaSkov pic.twitter.com/YnNIfaWXcn / Twitter" Lori McNaughton on Twitter: "Jupiter, Venus and #aurora! Nice night in southern Sask. @AuroraNotify #skstorm @TamithaSkov pic.twitter.com/YnNIfaWXcn / Twitter"
— Lori McNaughton (@LoriMcNaughton) Lori McNaughton on Twitter: "Jupiter, Venus and #aurora! Nice night in southern Sask. @AuroraNotify #skstorm @TamithaSkov pic.twitter.com/YnNIfaWXcn / Twitter"
RELATED: The best places to see the Northern Lights in Canada
Wow l👀k at this!!! I scrolled through my camera that was exposing on auto all night long to find aurora!!!! Grimsby, Ontario.. south of Toronto. https://t.co/mWm0We6HEO @TownofGrimsby @weathernetwork @SpaceWeatherCA #onwx #NorthernLights #Auroraborealis #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/WidFkujFeP
Wow l👀k at this!!! I scrolled through my camera that was exposing on auto all night long to find aurora!!!! Grimsby, Ontario.. south of Toronto. Kerry LH💫 on Twitter: "Wow l👀k at this!!! I scrolled through my camera that was exposing on auto all night long to find aurora!!!! Grimsby, Ontario.. south of Toronto. https://t.co/mWm0We6HEO @TownofGrimsby @weathernetwork @SpaceWeatherCA #onwx #NorthernLights #Auroraborealis #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/WidFkujFeP / Twitter" Kerry LH💫 on Twitter: "Wow l👀k at this!!! I scrolled through my camera that was exposing on auto all night long to find aurora!!!! Grimsby, Ontario.. south of Toronto. https://t.co/mWm0We6HEO @TownofGrimsby @weathernetwork @SpaceWeatherCA #onwx #NorthernLights #Auroraborealis #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/WidFkujFeP / Twitter" Kerry LH💫 on Twitter: "Wow l👀k at this!!! I scrolled through my camera that was exposing on auto all night long to find aurora!!!! Grimsby, Ontario.. south of Toronto. https://t.co/mWm0We6HEO @TownofGrimsby @weathernetwork @SpaceWeatherCA #onwx #NorthernLights #Auroraborealis #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/WidFkujFeP / Twitter" Kerry LH💫 on Twitter: "Wow l👀k at this!!! I scrolled through my camera that was exposing on auto all night long to find aurora!!!! Grimsby, Ontario.. south of Toronto. https://t.co/mWm0We6HEO @TownofGrimsby @weathernetwork @SpaceWeatherCA #onwx #NorthernLights #Auroraborealis #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/WidFkujFeP / Twitter" Kerry LH💫 on Twitter: "Wow l👀k at this!!! I scrolled through my camera that was exposing on auto all night long to find aurora!!!! Grimsby, Ontario.. south of Toronto. https://t.co/mWm0We6HEO @TownofGrimsby @weathernetwork @SpaceWeatherCA #onwx #NorthernLights #Auroraborealis #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/WidFkujFeP / Twitter" Kerry LH💫 on Twitter: "Wow l👀k at this!!! I scrolled through my camera that was exposing on auto all night long to find aurora!!!! Grimsby, Ontario.. south of Toronto. https://t.co/mWm0We6HEO @TownofGrimsby @weathernetwork @SpaceWeatherCA #onwx #NorthernLights #Auroraborealis #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/WidFkujFeP / Twitter" Kerry LH💫 on Twitter: "Wow l👀k at this!!! I scrolled through my camera that was exposing on auto all night long to find aurora!!!! Grimsby, Ontario.. south of Toronto. https://t.co/mWm0We6HEO @TownofGrimsby @weathernetwork @SpaceWeatherCA #onwx #NorthernLights #Auroraborealis #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/WidFkujFeP / Twitter" Kerry LH💫 on Twitter: "Wow l👀k at this!!! I scrolled through my camera that was exposing on auto all night long to find aurora!!!! Grimsby, Ontario.. south of Toronto. https://t.co/mWm0We6HEO @TownofGrimsby @weathernetwork @SpaceWeatherCA #onwx #NorthernLights #Auroraborealis #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/WidFkujFeP / Twitter" Kerry LH💫 on Twitter: "Wow l👀k at this!!! I scrolled through my camera that was exposing on auto all night long to find aurora!!!! Grimsby, Ontario.. south of Toronto. https://t.co/mWm0We6HEO @TownofGrimsby @weathernetwork @SpaceWeatherCA #onwx #NorthernLights #Auroraborealis #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/WidFkujFeP / Twitter"
— Kerry LH💫 (@weatherandsky) Kerry LH💫 on Twitter: "Wow l👀k at this!!! I scrolled through my camera that was exposing on auto all night long to find aurora!!!! Grimsby, Ontario.. south of Toronto. https://t.co/mWm0We6HEO @TownofGrimsby @weathernetwork @SpaceWeatherCA #onwx #NorthernLights #Auroraborealis #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/WidFkujFeP / Twitter"
Here is 4 shots from round 2 tonight in Labrador City. Your all gonna be sick of my pics. HAHA. #northernlights #Auroraborealis #nlastro #nlwx #ShareYourWeather #explorenl #TheBigLand #LabradorLife #nature #canada @a_brauweiler @MurphTWN @EddieSheerr pic.twitter.com/eDooKd81Vm
Here is 4 shots from round 2 tonight in Labrador City. Your all gonna be sick of my pics. HAHA. Keith Fitzpatrick 🫐 on Twitter: "Here is 4 shots from round 2 tonight in Labrador City. Your all gonna be sick of my pics. HAHA. #northernlights #Auroraborealis #nlastro #nlwx #ShareYourWeather #explorenl #TheBigLand #LabradorLife #nature #canada @a_brauweiler @MurphTWN @EddieSheerr pic.twitter.com/eDooKd81Vm / Twitter" Keith Fitzpatrick 🫐 on Twitter: "Here is 4 shots from round 2 tonight in Labrador City. Your all gonna be sick of my pics. HAHA. #northernlights #Auroraborealis #nlastro #nlwx #ShareYourWeather #explorenl #TheBigLand #LabradorLife #nature #canada @a_brauweiler @MurphTWN @EddieSheerr pic.twitter.com/eDooKd81Vm / Twitter" Keith Fitzpatrick 🫐 on Twitter: "Here is 4 shots from round 2 tonight in Labrador City. Your all gonna be sick of my pics. HAHA. #northernlights #Auroraborealis #nlastro #nlwx #ShareYourWeather #explorenl #TheBigLand #LabradorLife #nature #canada @a_brauweiler @MurphTWN @EddieSheerr pic.twitter.com/eDooKd81Vm / Twitter" Keith Fitzpatrick 🫐 on Twitter: "Here is 4 shots from round 2 tonight in Labrador City. Your all gonna be sick of my pics. HAHA. #northernlights #Auroraborealis #nlastro #nlwx #ShareYourWeather #explorenl #TheBigLand #LabradorLife #nature #canada @a_brauweiler @MurphTWN @EddieSheerr pic.twitter.com/eDooKd81Vm / Twitter" Keith Fitzpatrick 🫐 on Twitter: "Here is 4 shots from round 2 tonight in Labrador City. Your all gonna be sick of my pics. HAHA. #northernlights #Auroraborealis #nlastro #nlwx #ShareYourWeather #explorenl #TheBigLand #LabradorLife #nature #canada @a_brauweiler @MurphTWN @EddieSheerr pic.twitter.com/eDooKd81Vm / Twitter" Keith Fitzpatrick 🫐 on Twitter: "Here is 4 shots from round 2 tonight in Labrador City. Your all gonna be sick of my pics. HAHA. #northernlights #Auroraborealis #nlastro #nlwx #ShareYourWeather #explorenl #TheBigLand #LabradorLife #nature #canada @a_brauweiler @MurphTWN @EddieSheerr pic.twitter.com/eDooKd81Vm / Twitter" Keith Fitzpatrick 🫐 on Twitter: "Here is 4 shots from round 2 tonight in Labrador City. Your all gonna be sick of my pics. HAHA. #northernlights #Auroraborealis #nlastro #nlwx #ShareYourWeather #explorenl #TheBigLand #LabradorLife #nature #canada @a_brauweiler @MurphTWN @EddieSheerr pic.twitter.com/eDooKd81Vm / Twitter" Keith Fitzpatrick 🫐 on Twitter: "Here is 4 shots from round 2 tonight in Labrador City. Your all gonna be sick of my pics. HAHA. #northernlights #Auroraborealis #nlastro #nlwx #ShareYourWeather #explorenl #TheBigLand #LabradorLife #nature #canada @a_brauweiler @MurphTWN @EddieSheerr pic.twitter.com/eDooKd81Vm / Twitter" Keith Fitzpatrick 🫐 on Twitter: "Here is 4 shots from round 2 tonight in Labrador City. Your all gonna be sick of my pics. HAHA. #northernlights #Auroraborealis #nlastro #nlwx #ShareYourWeather #explorenl #TheBigLand #LabradorLife #nature #canada @a_brauweiler @MurphTWN @EddieSheerr pic.twitter.com/eDooKd81Vm / Twitter" Keith Fitzpatrick 🫐 on Twitter: "Here is 4 shots from round 2 tonight in Labrador City. Your all gonna be sick of my pics. HAHA. #northernlights #Auroraborealis #nlastro #nlwx #ShareYourWeather #explorenl #TheBigLand #LabradorLife #nature #canada @a_brauweiler @MurphTWN @EddieSheerr pic.twitter.com/eDooKd81Vm / Twitter" Keith Fitzpatrick 🫐 on Twitter: "Here is 4 shots from round 2 tonight in Labrador City. Your all gonna be sick of my pics. HAHA. #northernlights #Auroraborealis #nlastro #nlwx #ShareYourWeather #explorenl #TheBigLand #LabradorLife #nature #canada @a_brauweiler @MurphTWN @EddieSheerr pic.twitter.com/eDooKd81Vm / Twitter" Keith Fitzpatrick 🫐 on Twitter: "Here is 4 shots from round 2 tonight in Labrador City. Your all gonna be sick of my pics. HAHA. #northernlights #Auroraborealis #nlastro #nlwx #ShareYourWeather #explorenl #TheBigLand #LabradorLife #nature #canada @a_brauweiler @MurphTWN @EddieSheerr pic.twitter.com/eDooKd81Vm / Twitter" Keith Fitzpatrick 🫐 on Twitter: "Here is 4 shots from round 2 tonight in Labrador City. Your all gonna be sick of my pics. HAHA. #northernlights #Auroraborealis #nlastro #nlwx #ShareYourWeather #explorenl #TheBigLand #LabradorLife #nature #canada @a_brauweiler @MurphTWN @EddieSheerr pic.twitter.com/eDooKd81Vm / Twitter" Keith Fitzpatrick 🫐 on Twitter: "Here is 4 shots from round 2 tonight in Labrador City. Your all gonna be sick of my pics. HAHA. #northernlights #Auroraborealis #nlastro #nlwx #ShareYourWeather #explorenl #TheBigLand #LabradorLife #nature #canada @a_brauweiler @MurphTWN @EddieSheerr pic.twitter.com/eDooKd81Vm / Twitter"
— Keith Fitzpatrick 🫐 (@KeithFitz81) Keith Fitzpatrick 🫐 on Twitter: "Here is 4 shots from round 2 tonight in Labrador City. Your all gonna be sick of my pics. HAHA. #northernlights #Auroraborealis #nlastro #nlwx #ShareYourWeather #explorenl #TheBigLand #LabradorLife #nature #canada @a_brauweiler @MurphTWN @EddieSheerr pic.twitter.com/eDooKd81Vm / Twitter"
Good Morning @YourMorning @KelseyMcEwen @JessicaSmithCTV @KalinMitchelCTV @ryansnoddon @AnthonyFarnell @YHZweatherguy @Ross_Hull @MurphTWN @NateTWN from Wolastoqiyik Territory 🌌. Last night a setting 🌖, with a splash of Aurora Borealis. #NBStorm #ShareYourWeather #Wolastoqey pic.twitter.com/BUQ5gadu2s
Good Morning 🇨🇦 CJ tha DJ ✊🏽🧡 on Twitter: "Good Morning @YourMorning @KelseyMcEwen @JessicaSmithCTV @KalinMitchelCTV @ryansnoddon @AnthonyFarnell @YHZweatherguy @Ross_Hull @MurphTWN @NateTWN from Wolastoqiyik Territory 🌌. Last night a setting 🌖, with a splash of Aurora Borealis. #NBStorm #ShareYourWeather #Wolastoqey pic.twitter.com/BUQ5gadu2s / Twitter" 🇨🇦 CJ tha DJ ✊🏽🧡 on Twitter: "Good Morning @YourMorning @KelseyMcEwen @JessicaSmithCTV @KalinMitchelCTV @ryansnoddon @AnthonyFarnell @YHZweatherguy @Ross_Hull @MurphTWN @NateTWN from Wolastoqiyik Territory 🌌. Last night a setting 🌖, with a splash of Aurora Borealis. #NBStorm #ShareYourWeather #Wolastoqey pic.twitter.com/BUQ5gadu2s / Twitter" 🇨🇦 CJ tha DJ ✊🏽🧡 on Twitter: "Good Morning @YourMorning @KelseyMcEwen @JessicaSmithCTV @KalinMitchelCTV @ryansnoddon @AnthonyFarnell @YHZweatherguy @Ross_Hull @MurphTWN @NateTWN from Wolastoqiyik Territory 🌌. Last night a setting 🌖, with a splash of Aurora Borealis. #NBStorm #ShareYourWeather #Wolastoqey pic.twitter.com/BUQ5gadu2s / Twitter" 🇨🇦 CJ tha DJ ✊🏽🧡 on Twitter: "Good Morning @YourMorning @KelseyMcEwen @JessicaSmithCTV @KalinMitchelCTV @ryansnoddon @AnthonyFarnell @YHZweatherguy @Ross_Hull @MurphTWN @NateTWN from Wolastoqiyik Territory 🌌. Last night a setting 🌖, with a splash of Aurora Borealis. #NBStorm #ShareYourWeather #Wolastoqey pic.twitter.com/BUQ5gadu2s / Twitter" 🇨🇦 CJ tha DJ ✊🏽🧡 on Twitter: "Good Morning @YourMorning @KelseyMcEwen @JessicaSmithCTV @KalinMitchelCTV @ryansnoddon @AnthonyFarnell @YHZweatherguy @Ross_Hull @MurphTWN @NateTWN from Wolastoqiyik Territory 🌌. Last night a setting 🌖, with a splash of Aurora Borealis. #NBStorm #ShareYourWeather #Wolastoqey pic.twitter.com/BUQ5gadu2s / Twitter" 🇨🇦 CJ tha DJ ✊🏽🧡 on Twitter: "Good Morning @YourMorning @KelseyMcEwen @JessicaSmithCTV @KalinMitchelCTV @ryansnoddon @AnthonyFarnell @YHZweatherguy @Ross_Hull @MurphTWN @NateTWN from Wolastoqiyik Territory 🌌. Last night a setting 🌖, with a splash of Aurora Borealis. #NBStorm #ShareYourWeather #Wolastoqey pic.twitter.com/BUQ5gadu2s / Twitter" 🇨🇦 CJ tha DJ ✊🏽🧡 on Twitter: "Good Morning @YourMorning @KelseyMcEwen @JessicaSmithCTV @KalinMitchelCTV @ryansnoddon @AnthonyFarnell @YHZweatherguy @Ross_Hull @MurphTWN @NateTWN from Wolastoqiyik Territory 🌌. Last night a setting 🌖, with a splash of Aurora Borealis. #NBStorm #ShareYourWeather #Wolastoqey pic.twitter.com/BUQ5gadu2s / Twitter" 🇨🇦 CJ tha DJ ✊🏽🧡 on Twitter: "Good Morning @YourMorning @KelseyMcEwen @JessicaSmithCTV @KalinMitchelCTV @ryansnoddon @AnthonyFarnell @YHZweatherguy @Ross_Hull @MurphTWN @NateTWN from Wolastoqiyik Territory 🌌. Last night a setting 🌖, with a splash of Aurora Borealis. #NBStorm #ShareYourWeather #Wolastoqey pic.twitter.com/BUQ5gadu2s / Twitter" 🇨🇦 CJ tha DJ ✊🏽🧡 on Twitter: "Good Morning @YourMorning @KelseyMcEwen @JessicaSmithCTV @KalinMitchelCTV @ryansnoddon @AnthonyFarnell @YHZweatherguy @Ross_Hull @MurphTWN @NateTWN from Wolastoqiyik Territory 🌌. Last night a setting 🌖, with a splash of Aurora Borealis. #NBStorm #ShareYourWeather #Wolastoqey pic.twitter.com/BUQ5gadu2s / Twitter" 🇨🇦 CJ tha DJ ✊🏽🧡 on Twitter: "Good Morning @YourMorning @KelseyMcEwen @JessicaSmithCTV @KalinMitchelCTV @ryansnoddon @AnthonyFarnell @YHZweatherguy @Ross_Hull @MurphTWN @NateTWN from Wolastoqiyik Territory 🌌. Last night a setting 🌖, with a splash of Aurora Borealis. #NBStorm #ShareYourWeather #Wolastoqey pic.twitter.com/BUQ5gadu2s / Twitter" from Wolastoqiyik Territory 🌌. Last night a setting 🌖, with a splash of Aurora Borealis. 🇨🇦 CJ tha DJ ✊🏽🧡 on Twitter: "Good Morning @YourMorning @KelseyMcEwen @JessicaSmithCTV @KalinMitchelCTV @ryansnoddon @AnthonyFarnell @YHZweatherguy @Ross_Hull @MurphTWN @NateTWN from Wolastoqiyik Territory 🌌. Last night a setting 🌖, with a splash of Aurora Borealis. #NBStorm #ShareYourWeather #Wolastoqey pic.twitter.com/BUQ5gadu2s / Twitter" 🇨🇦 CJ tha DJ ✊🏽🧡 on Twitter: "Good Morning @YourMorning @KelseyMcEwen @JessicaSmithCTV @KalinMitchelCTV @ryansnoddon @AnthonyFarnell @YHZweatherguy @Ross_Hull @MurphTWN @NateTWN from Wolastoqiyik Territory 🌌. Last night a setting 🌖, with a splash of Aurora Borealis. #NBStorm #ShareYourWeather #Wolastoqey pic.twitter.com/BUQ5gadu2s / Twitter" 🇨🇦 CJ tha DJ ✊🏽🧡 on Twitter: "Good Morning @YourMorning @KelseyMcEwen @JessicaSmithCTV @KalinMitchelCTV @ryansnoddon @AnthonyFarnell @YHZweatherguy @Ross_Hull @MurphTWN @NateTWN from Wolastoqiyik Territory 🌌. Last night a setting 🌖, with a splash of Aurora Borealis. #NBStorm #ShareYourWeather #Wolastoqey pic.twitter.com/BUQ5gadu2s / Twitter" 🇨🇦 CJ tha DJ ✊🏽🧡 on Twitter: "Good Morning @YourMorning @KelseyMcEwen @JessicaSmithCTV @KalinMitchelCTV @ryansnoddon @AnthonyFarnell @YHZweatherguy @Ross_Hull @MurphTWN @NateTWN from Wolastoqiyik Territory 🌌. Last night a setting 🌖, with a splash of Aurora Borealis. #NBStorm #ShareYourWeather #Wolastoqey pic.twitter.com/BUQ5gadu2s / Twitter"
— 🇨🇦 CJ tha DJ ✊🏽🧡 (@therealcjthadj) 🇨🇦 CJ tha DJ ✊🏽🧡 on Twitter: "Good Morning @YourMorning @KelseyMcEwen @JessicaSmithCTV @KalinMitchelCTV @ryansnoddon @AnthonyFarnell @YHZweatherguy @Ross_Hull @MurphTWN @NateTWN from Wolastoqiyik Territory 🌌. Last night a setting 🌖, with a splash of Aurora Borealis. #NBStorm #ShareYourWeather #Wolastoqey pic.twitter.com/BUQ5gadu2s / Twitter"
Currently overhead in Millertown Newfoundland..... I can't believe my eyes . Unreal! #nlwx #nltraffic #NorthernLights #shareyourweather pic.twitter.com/QQdY3uxrJJ
Currently overhead in Millertown Newfoundland….. I can’t believe my eyes . Unreal! Andrew S on Twitter: "Currently overhead in Millertown Newfoundland..... I can't believe my eyes . Unreal! #nlwx #nltraffic #NorthernLights #shareyourweather pic.twitter.com/QQdY3uxrJJ / Twitter" Andrew S on Twitter: "Currently overhead in Millertown Newfoundland..... I can't believe my eyes . Unreal! #nlwx #nltraffic #NorthernLights #shareyourweather pic.twitter.com/QQdY3uxrJJ / Twitter" Andrew S on Twitter: "Currently overhead in Millertown Newfoundland..... I can't believe my eyes . Unreal! #nlwx #nltraffic #NorthernLights #shareyourweather pic.twitter.com/QQdY3uxrJJ / Twitter" Andrew S on Twitter: "Currently overhead in Millertown Newfoundland..... I can't believe my eyes . Unreal! #nlwx #nltraffic #NorthernLights #shareyourweather pic.twitter.com/QQdY3uxrJJ / Twitter" Andrew S on Twitter: "Currently overhead in Millertown Newfoundland..... I can't believe my eyes . Unreal! #nlwx #nltraffic #NorthernLights #shareyourweather pic.twitter.com/QQdY3uxrJJ / Twitter"
— Andrew S (@AndrewNL) Andrew S on Twitter: "Currently overhead in Millertown Newfoundland..... I can't believe my eyes . Unreal! #nlwx #nltraffic #NorthernLights #shareyourweather pic.twitter.com/QQdY3uxrJJ / Twitter"
WATCH: What causes the stunning colours of the northern lights?
Thumbnail courtesy of Keith Fitzpatrick via Twitter