PHOTOS: Vibrant northern lights dance in the night sky across Canada

If you looked out of the window late Sunday night, you may have been able to see the aurora borealis, or northern lights, dancing beautifully in the night sky. The vibrant colours could be seen in the skies across Canada -- from British Columbia to Newfoundland and Labrador, and as far south as southern Ontario.

This amazing phenomena is caused by solar flares from the sun, where the charged particles from the flares interact with the gases in our upper atmosphere.

Northern lights/Submitted

Taken in Lorrain Valley, Ont. (Natalie/Submitted)

This sight is most commonly seen in Canada in the northern reaches of the country. However, the auroras can be seen from any location if the solar flare that caused them was strong enough.

This solar storm, or coronal mass ejection, was followed by another a day later. It is expected to produce more auroras on Monday night as it sweeps past Earth, potentially producing a more dynamic display than what was observed on Sunday.

Below is a selection of pictures and videos from across the country that were posted on social media.

Thumbnail courtesy of Keith Fitzpatrick via Twitter