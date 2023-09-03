Photos : USC showcases its playoff ambitions in blowout win over Nevada

USC defenders, from left, Jaylin Smith, Shane Lee, Bryson Shaw and Calen Bullock celebrate a stop against Nevada in the first quarter at the Coliseum on Saturday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Although Lincoln Riley was pleased by big plays and small improvements alike during USC's second consecutive blowout win, nothing thrilled the head coach and his sideline more than the 23-yard fumble return for a touchdown by defensive lineman Stanley Ta'ufo'ou. Caleb Williams threw for 319 yards and hit Tahj Washington with two of his five touchdown passes, leading USC to a 66-14 victory over Nevada. USC's 668 yards were its most under Riley, and its 66 points matched the highest-scoring game of his tenure.

USC receiver Tahj Washington makes a catch for a touchdown against Nevada in the second quarter at the Coliseum on Saturday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

USC receiver Michael Jackson III catches a touchdown pass against Nevada's KK Meier in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

USC defensive lineman Stanley Ta'ufo'ou, left, celebrates with his teammates. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

USC receiver Dorian Singer makes a one-handed catch. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

USC receiver Zachariah Branch can't make the catch as Nevada safety Ezekiel Robbins defends. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

USC running back Quinten Joyner carries for a 47-yard touchdown run as Nevada cornerback Isaiah Essissima pursues in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

USC's Zachariah Branch, right, celebrates his first-quarter touchdown catch with Dorian Singer. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

USC quarterback Caleb Williams throws a first-quarter touchdown pass, one of his five against Nevada. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.