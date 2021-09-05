Photos: USC defeats San Jose State 30-7

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Southern California wide receiver Tahj Washington (16) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against San Jose State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
USC wide receiver Tahj Washington catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown during the first half. (Ashley Landis/Associated Press)
USC players enter the stadium
USC players take the field. (Ashley Landis/Associated Press)
USC Trojans linebacker Drake Jackson interecepts a pass.
USC Trojans linebacker Drake Jackson runs past San Jose State Spartans offensive tackle Jaime Navarro after intercepting the ball in the first half during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (John McCoy/AP)
USC linebacker Drake Jackson (99) celebrates after an interception
USC linebacker Drake Jackson (99) celebrates after an interception. (Ashley Landis/Associated Press)
USC Trojans wide receiver Tahj Washington tries to beat San Jose State Spartans linebacker Hadari Darden.
USC Trojans wide receiver Tahj Washington tries to beat San Jose State Spartans linebacker Hadari Darden in the first half. (John McCoy/Associated Press)
USC Trojans safety Greg Johnson celebrates.
USC Trojans safety Greg Johnson celebrates with teammates after returning an interception for a touchdown. (John McCoy/Associated Press)
San Jose State Spartans linebacker Alii Matau pushes USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis.
San Jose State Spartans linebacker Alii Matau pushes USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis out of bounds in the first half. (John McCoy/Associated Press)
USC cornerback Joshua Jackson Jr. can&#39;t hold on to a pass.
USC cornerback Joshua Jackson Jr. can't hold on to a pass intended for a San Jose State receiver during the second half. (Ashley Landis/Associated Press)
San Jose State wide receiver Charles Ross (7) can&#39;t hold on to a pass
San Jose State wide receiver Charles Ross can't hold on to a pass. (Ashley Landis/Associated Press)
USC fans cheer during the second half
USC fans cheer during the second half. (Ashley Landis/Associated Press)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories