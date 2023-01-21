Photos: UNC vs NC State in college basketball action

Photos from the NC State Wolfpack’s basketball game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) breaks to the basket for a dunk on a fast break in the first half against N.C. State on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

N.C. State’s Jarkel Joiner (1) makes a steal from North Carolina’s D’Marco Dunn (11) during the first half on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith (0) puts up a shot against North Carolina’s Seth Trimble (0) during the first half on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith (0) drives to the basket between North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) and Pete Nance (32) during the first half on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis directs his team during the first half against N.C. State on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) steals the ball from N.C. State’s D.J. Burns Jr. (30) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) dives for the ball with N.C. State’s Jarkel Joiner (1) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.