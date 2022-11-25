Photos: UNC vs NC State in college football rivalry action

The Tar Heels (9-2, 6-1 ACC) and Wolfpack (7-4, 3-4) are both meeting in their annual rivalry football game as both teams look to see where they land in the bowl game landscaple.

N.C. State has lost two in a row while UNC saw its six-game winning streak snapped with Georgia Tech pulled a 21-17 upset last Saturday in Chapel Hill.

N.C. State leads 7-0 in the first quarter.

Check out game action photos from News & Observer photojournalists Robert Willett and Ethan Hyman. Photos will be updated at the half and after the game.

N.C. State coach Dave Doeren greets North Carolina coach Mack Brown prior to their game on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

N.C. State linebacker Isaiah Moore (1) and members of the team get ready to head out onto the field to warmup before N.C. State’s game against UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) adjusts his helmet before heading out onto the field to warmup before N.C. State’s game against UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

N.C. State wide receiver Thayer Thomas (5) heads out onto the field to warmup before N.C. State’s game against UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

North Carolina’s Josh Downs (11) warms up for the Tar Heel’s game against N.C. State on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.