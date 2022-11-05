Photos: UNC battles Virgina in ACC football action

The Tar Heels (7-1, 4-0 ACC) have won four straight games and look to make it five in a row when they travel to Virginia (3-5, 1-4) on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

The Heels have lost their last two games in Charlottesville, but this season they have been strong on the road. Carolina is 4-0 on the road and look to continue the trend against a struggling UVA squad.

Check out photos from the game from News & Observer photojournalist Robert Willett. Photos will be updated at the half and after the game.