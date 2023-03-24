Photos | UCLA handed another Gonzaga heartbreak

Robert Gauthier
·1 min read
UCLA Sweet 16 Gif
UCLA Sweet 16 matchup against Gonzaga. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

After an impressive first half, No. 2 seed UCLA fell apart in the second half to fall to No. 3 seed Gonzaga 79-76 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Gonzaga's Julian Strawther sealed the win with a three-point shot from near half court with seconds left.

Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis yells after making a layup
Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis yells after making a layup. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. passes the ball from midcourt.
UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) passes the ball from midcourt after a scramble. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Gonzaga guard Malachi Smith rebounds a missed shot by UCLA guard Tyger Campbell.
Gonzaga guard Malachi Smith rebounds a miss by UCLA guard Tyger Campbell late in the game. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell is stripped of the ball as he attempts to shoot in the last seconds of the game.
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) is stripped of the ball as he attempts to shoot in the last seconds of the game. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme celebrates as UCLA guard David Singleton heads up court late in the game.
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates as UCLA guard David Singleton (34) heads up court late in the game. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther shoots a long three-pointer with seconds left to play.
Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) shoots a long three-pointer with seconds left to play. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
UCLA guard Amari Bailey (5) walks away from Gonzaga's celebration.
UCLA guard Amari Bailey (5) walks away from Gonzaga's celebration. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

