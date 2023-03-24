Photos | UCLA handed another Gonzaga heartbreak

UCLA Sweet 16 matchup against Gonzaga. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

After an impressive first half, No. 2 seed UCLA fell apart in the second half to fall to No. 3 seed Gonzaga 79-76 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Gonzaga's Julian Strawther sealed the win with a three-point shot from near half court with seconds left.

Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis yells after making a layup. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) passes the ball from midcourt after a scramble. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Gonzaga guard Malachi Smith rebounds a miss by UCLA guard Tyger Campbell late in the game. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) is stripped of the ball as he attempts to shoot in the last seconds of the game. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates as UCLA guard David Singleton (34) heads up court late in the game. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) shoots a long three-pointer with seconds left to play. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

UCLA guard Amari Bailey (5) walks away from Gonzaga's celebration. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.