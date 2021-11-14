Photos: UCLA defeats Colorado 44-20 at the Rose Bowl

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaps over Colorado safety Curtis Appleton to gain extra yards in the third quarter of the Bruins' 44-20 win at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA scored 37 unanswered points in a 44-20 comeback win over Colorado at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Wally Skalij captured some of the game's defining moments. Check out his best photos of game:

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet leaps for the end zone as Colorado safety Mark Perry tries to bring him down. A UCLA penalty negated Charbonnet's yards on the play. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Colorado quarterback Drew Carter fumbles the ball against the UCLA defense in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA linebacker Mitchell Agude celebrates after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea knocks down a pass from Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is brought down by Colorado cornerback Christian Gonzalez in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA punt returner Kyle Phillips outruns Colorado's special teams unit to score a touchdown on a punt return in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA's bench celebrates a touchdown by Kyle Phillips in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

UCLA had coach Chip Kelly has a few words for a referee in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Colorado receiver La'Vontae Shenault hauls in a long pass in front of UCLA defensive back Cameron Johnson in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Colorado safety Mark Perry intercepts a pass intended for UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA defensive back Stephan Blaylock brings down Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.