Photos: UCLA defeats Colorado 44-20 at the Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers shut down Karl-Anthony Towns, and the Minnesota Timberwolves disappeared with him. Paul George scored 23 points, Reggie Jackson added 21 points and the Clippers won 129-102 on Saturday night for their seventh victory in a row. Towns was held to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting in his first single-digit scoring game since 2018. He missed all five of his 3-point attempts, ending his streak of making at least two in the season’s first 11 games. “We’re fro
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov and Jonathan Marchessault each scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks 7-4 on Saturday night. Vegas extended its win streak to 8-2-0 since Oct. 26 after opening the season 1-4-0. The Golden Knights also continued dominating the Canucks, improving to 9-0-2 all-time since 2017. After Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko was called for delay of game for knocking his own net off the post, Marchessault scored his 100th goal as a Golden Knight t
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche overcame a slow start with another strong offensive push to beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Saturday night. Sam Girard led the way with a goal and three assists, while Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist and Alex Newhook scored his first regular-season NHL goal for Colorado. Darcey Kuemper stopped 28 shots for the Avalanche, who have outscored their last two opponents 13-3. Logan Couture and Alexander Barabanov scored for the Sharks, while Adin Hill made 25