Photos: Tyler Childers brings his ‘Send in the Hounds Tour’ to Raleigh
Scott Sharpe
Traditional country, bluegrass, and folk singer Tyler Childers played to a sold-out crowd at Raleigh, N.C.’s Red Hat Amphitheater Sunday night.
Childers, who has called attention to issues of racism and injustice in the past, recently released a video for “In Your Love” telling the story of two coal miners in Appalachia who fall in love and support each other despite homophobic attacks in their rural small town. The country music community has had mixed reactions to Kentucky native’s video.
