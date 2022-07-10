PHOTOS: Tornado-warned storms hit Manitoba over the weekend
On Saturday, storms developed over Manitoba and persisted through the afternoon evening, producing strong wind gusts, rain and hail.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued multiple tornado warnings for west central and southern Manitoba. At 3:25 p.m. CDT, a warning was put out for Cowan and Camperville. In the evening another warning was issued for Teulon, Stonewall and Stony Mountain around 6:52 p.m. CDT.
Below is a selection of visuals from Manitoba making the rounds on social media:
#mbstorm 7:14pm DST 322+hwy 67 west facing east.

She’s really trying.
Argyle, MB @aaronjayjack #mbstorm

Rapidly rotating wall cloud has gone tornado warned @Onstormtracker @alluringstorms #mbstorm @IWeatherMB

Many people on social media received an alert but shared images quite contrary to what you would expect for a tornado warning.
We've got emergency alerts going off on our phones here in southern Winnipeg. This is the currently situation here as of 7:08. #mbstorm #mbwx

Stonewall thunderstorm tracking SE. #mbstorm

The Prairies have now seen three consecutive days of tornado-warned storms. On Friday, two tornadoes were confirmed in Saskatchewan. The first tornado was in Payton around 4:00 p.m. CST and the second in Blaine Lake at 6:13 p.m. CST.
On Thursday, severe thunderstorms developed over central and southern Alberta and persisted through the evening, producing at least one confirmed tornado, large hail, strong wind gusts and localized flooding.
