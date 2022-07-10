PHOTOS: Tornado-warned storms hit Manitoba over the weekend

--

On Saturday, storms developed over Manitoba and persisted through the afternoon evening, producing strong wind gusts, rain and hail.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued multiple tornado warnings for west central and southern Manitoba. At 3:25 p.m. CDT, a warning was put out for Cowan and Camperville. In the evening another warning was issued for Teulon, Stonewall and Stony Mountain around 6:52 p.m. CDT.

Below is a selection of visuals from Manitoba making the rounds on social media:

Many people on social media received an alert but shared images quite contrary to what you would expect for a tornado warning.

Story continues

We’ve got emergency alerts going off on our phones here in southern Winnipeg. This is the currently situation here as of 7:08. #mbstorm #mbwx pic.twitter.com/vJp2jhUvz5 — Stephanie (@ivisonphoto) July 10, 2022

The Prairies have now seen three consecutive days of tornado-warned storms. On Friday, two tornadoes were confirmed in Saskatchewan. The first tornado was in Payton around 4:00 p.m. CST and the second in Blaine Lake at 6:13 p.m. CST.

Tornado SK

On Thursday, severe thunderstorms developed over central and southern Alberta and persisted through the evening, producing at least one confirmed tornado, large hail, strong wind gusts and localized flooding.

TORNADO TIMELAPSE: WATCH AS ROTATING CLOUDS BECOME A TORNADO IN ALBERTA

Click here to view the video

Thumbnail Credit: Marjorie, taken in Kleefeld, Man.