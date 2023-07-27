PHOTOS: Tornado-warned storms hit Manitoba with baseball-sized hail, damage
A low-pressure system and a highly unstable air mass over Manitoba gave way to an evening of active and severe weather for many residents.
The anticipation built up throughout Wednesday afternoon as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued widespread tornado watches across the province.
Regions north of Winnipeg became a breeding ground for strong storm development, with a massive supercell storm forming just north of Winnipeg’s own Perimeter Highway.
By the early evening, ECCC began to issue the first of many tornado warnings as the storm cells quickly grew in both size and strength.
Along with the risk of tornadoes, areas impacted by these storms saw significantly large hail. Residents reported hailstones ranging from toonie-size to a whopping baseball-size.
It didn't take long for social media to light up with stunning imagery from the storms, from the mammoth tops of cumulonimbus clouds to hailstones the size of baseballs. Below is a selection of what is currently making the rounds on social media.
Someone shared this in the Interlake Highways group. Hail in Fisher River MB. Stay safe folks. #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/VswOmfJgEP
Never seen hail this large ever in @FisherRiver1875 #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/NJwadypaJE
Beausejour #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/6VUT7yCd22
Nuclear tornado warned supercell north of Winnipeg at 5:52 PM CDT #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/3EecuBIKb5
Large #hail here in Fisher River Cree Nation. Measured 5-9 cm using ruler app on my phone. 5-7 cm spherical ones...7-9 cm ones were more elongated shapes. #MBStorm @ECCCWeatherMB @NHP_Reports pic.twitter.com/lx9IS29GNI
2.5 inch hail. #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/yzOFIuzPb9
Second hand report of up to golfball size hail just to the east of Lockport. #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/6kYryF0Yb0
Toonie sized hail NE of Wpg. #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/E6OfEU0QN3
Impressive storm that rolled through #Lockport. So why not take advantage of the aftermath!#MBStorm #FreeInstantIce pic.twitter.com/abooicuaXQ
Biggest hail I've ever seen from Fisher Bay, Manitoba. #mbstorm #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/dcwKvINBHD
Thumbnail courtesy of Karen, taken in St. Clements, Man., July 26.
With files from Anika Beaudry, a digital journalist at The Weather Network.