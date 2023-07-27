PHOTOS: Tornado-warned storms hit Manitoba with baseball-sized hail, damage

A low-pressure system and a highly unstable air mass over Manitoba gave way to an evening of active and severe weather for many residents.

The anticipation built up throughout Wednesday afternoon as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued widespread tornado watches across the province.

Regions north of Winnipeg became a breeding ground for strong storm development, with a massive supercell storm forming just north of Winnipeg’s own Perimeter Highway.

Archived radar and summary Manitoba July 26

By the early evening, ECCC began to issue the first of many tornado warnings as the storm cells quickly grew in both size and strength.

Along with the risk of tornadoes, areas impacted by these storms saw significantly large hail. Residents reported hailstones ranging from toonie-size to a whopping baseball-size.

It didn't take long for social media to light up with stunning imagery from the storms, from the mammoth tops of cumulonimbus clouds to hailstones the size of baseballs. Below is a selection of what is currently making the rounds on social media.

Thumbnail courtesy of Karen, taken in St. Clements, Man., July 26.

With files from Anika Beaudry, a digital journalist at The Weather Network.