Photos: Tim McGraw in concert in Raleigh

Fresh off of his starring role in the hit TV series, “1883”, Tim McGraw brought his country music tour to Raleigh, N.C.’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Saturday night, May 21, 2022.

Check out photos from the hot show by News & Observer photojournalist Scott Sharpe.

Tim McGraw brings his 2022 tour to Raleigh, N.C.’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Saturday night, May 21, 2022.

