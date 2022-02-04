PHOTOS: Thousands without power as expansive storm blasts the East Coast

An expansive storm that has trekked thousands of kilometres across the United States and Canada has reached its final destination on the East Coast, bringing a barrage of wintry precipitation that is disrupting travel and power.

The storm has cut electricity to thousands in Nova Scotia, with currently more than 25,000 in the dark, according to the provincial power company. That number may fluctuate throughout the duration of the storm.

Widespread winter warnings span Atlantic Canada, with the storm shutting down schools, businesses and travel Friday morning. Conditions started to deteriorate quickly early Friday, with the threat for significant snowfall up to 60 cm in some areas, flooding rains and hazardous amounts of freezing rain that will last into Saturday.

Halifax, N.S., ice. (Nate Coleman/The Weather Network)

Parts of Nova Scotia may very well see a significant ice storm, with major ice accretion possibly leading to widespread tree damage, in addition to the existing power outages. So far, parts of the province has seen 12 hours of freezing rain, with possibly another 12 to go before it winds down in the pre-dawn hours Saturday morning.

Parts of Newfoundland is also on the hook for freezing rain, where widespread warnings are in effect. Meanwhile, the Avalon Peninsula will see a prolonged period of heavy rainfall Friday evening. The frozen ground will force much of this rain to run off, prompting flooding concerns for the region once again.

In terms of snowfall, Moncton, N.B., has received around 40 cm so far, and may hit close to 50 cm by the time the storm exits. Charlottetown, P.E.I., has so far seen 16 cm of snow and/or snow pellets.

