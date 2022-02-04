PHOTOS: Thousands without power as expansive storm blasts the East Coast
An expansive storm that has trekked thousands of kilometres across the United States and Canada has reached its final destination on the East Coast, bringing a barrage of wintry precipitation that is disrupting travel and power.
The storm has cut electricity to thousands in Nova Scotia, with currently more than 25,000 in the dark, according to the provincial power company. That number may fluctuate throughout the duration of the storm.
Widespread winter warnings span Atlantic Canada, with the storm shutting down schools, businesses and travel Friday morning. Conditions started to deteriorate quickly early Friday, with the threat for significant snowfall up to 60 cm in some areas, flooding rains and hazardous amounts of freezing rain that will last into Saturday.
Halifax, N.S., ice. (Nate Coleman/The Weather Network)
Parts of Nova Scotia may very well see a significant ice storm, with major ice accretion possibly leading to widespread tree damage, in addition to the existing power outages. So far, parts of the province has seen 12 hours of freezing rain, with possibly another 12 to go before it winds down in the pre-dawn hours Saturday morning.
Parts of Newfoundland is also on the hook for freezing rain, where widespread warnings are in effect. Meanwhile, the Avalon Peninsula will see a prolonged period of heavy rainfall Friday evening. The frozen ground will force much of this rain to run off, prompting flooding concerns for the region once again.
In terms of snowfall, Moncton, N.B., has received around 40 cm so far, and may hit close to 50 cm by the time the storm exits. Charlottetown, P.E.I., has so far seen 16 cm of snow and/or snow pellets.
Below is a selection of tweets from the ongoing Atlantic Canada storm currently making the rounds on social media.
Freezing rain coats everything #NovaScotia #NSStorm #weather #winter #freezingrain pic.twitter.com/0EC9F1JU9X
Ice accretion in Enfield, NS #atlstorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/rbkvYlZpnN
Mixed precipitation in The Greater Medford Area #nsstorm pic.twitter.com/Nu2tw1AVOb
NBStorm ~ Just changing over 2 snow now (as per 2-3pm) in the Kennebecasis Valley, Main Roads good, secondary roads/sidewalks like moving over crushed icecubes .... lots of peeps/dogs out enjoying this wintery day. #ShareYourWeather #StormHour #SnowHour @MurphTWN @KMacTWN pic.twitter.com/s0EBWIKvjl
Well, this door is out of the question. 😬 #NBStorm pic.twitter.com/4VkR7BM7nZ
Wow some trees already with a lean on in Lower Sackville, NS #atlstorm @MurphTWN @nadinehp4 @NicoleKarkic @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/bsjpcuSl86
Roads around #cornerbrook are extremely slippery, with snow on ice in many places, equipment is out, but it's slippery especially uphill slopes, be careful out there. #nlwx #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/yoBt43MhWt
Road conditions are not great and plows are out trying to keep up with the drifting snow as snow continues to fall over much of NB. If you can stay home. Lots of cancellations in Fredericton NB. @weathernetwork @MurphTWN @NateTWN @KalinMitchelCTV @StormHour @retweet_weather pic.twitter.com/DQycz8hNag
Thumbnail courtesy of Nathan Coleman/Halifax, N.S., Feb. 4, 2022.