The Horned Frogs jumped ahead in the Super Regional with a 4-1 win against Indiana State on Friday.

TCU had a sellout crowd of 8,812 setting a record for most fan attendance and TCU head coach Kirk Saarloos loved the support from fans.

Take a look at how TCU won with photos from Game 1 of the NCAA Super Regional.

TCU starting pitcher Kole Klecker (17) works in the first inning of game one of the NCAA Super Regional between TCU and Indiana State at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday June 09, 2023. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

TCU right fielder Austin Davis (11) connects in game one of the NCAA Super Regional between TCU and Indiana State at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday June 09, 2023. TCU defeated Indiana State 4-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

TCU catcher Karson Bowen (14) and pitcher Luke Savage (16) embrace after winning game one of the NCAA Super Regional between TCU and Indiana State at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday June 09, 2023. TCU defeated Indiana State 4-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

Indiana State short stop Randal Diaz (8) gets TCU first baseman Cole Fontenelle (32) at second in game one of the NCAA Super Regional between TCU and Indiana State at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday June 09, 2023. TCU defeated Indiana State 4-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

Superfrog dances on the top of the dugout entertaining fans in game one of the NCAA Super Regional between TCU and Indiana State at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday June 09, 2023. TCU defeated Indiana State 4-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

The Horned Frogs bat in the top of the second inning of game one of the NCAA Super Regional between TCU and Indiana State at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday June 09, 2023. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

Indiana State starting pitcher Matt Jachec (34) works in the first inning of game one of the NCAA Super Regional between TCU and Indiana State at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday June 09, 2023. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

Indiana State short stop Randal Diaz (8) gets TCU catcher Karson Bowen (14) at second in game one of the NCAA Super Regional between TCU and Indiana State at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday June 09, 2023. TCU defeated Indiana State 4-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)