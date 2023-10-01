Photos: TCU loses nailbiter to West Virginia 24-21
Christopher Torres
·4 min read
After scoring three touchdowns in the first half, the TCU Horned Frogs were held scoreless in the second half and lost to the West Virginia Mountaineers 24-21 at Amon G. Carter Stadium Saturday night.
A field goal attempt to tie the game with around 30 seconds left in regulation was blocked leading to a home defeat for the Horned Frogs. TCU quarterback Chandler Morris finished his night with 298 yards and two touchdowns with running back Emani Bailey rushing for 55 yards on 19 carries.
TCU wide receiver JP Richardson and Dylan Wright each scored a touchdown in the first half to go along with a rushing touchdown from their quarterback Morris.
