Photos: TCU defeats SMU 34-17 in the final Iron Skillet rivalry game
Christopher Torres
·1 min read
The TCU Horned Frogs came away with the win against the SMU Mustangs 34-17 in their 102nd, and final, Iron Skillet rivalry game at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday.
TCU quarterback Chandler Morris threw for 261 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Jared Wiley was on the receiving end of two of those touchdown passes. Running back Emani Bailey also rushed for 126 yards and a touchdow.
The defense picked off SMU quarterback two times resulting in a win for their final meeting in the historic, century-long rivalry. TCU will host West Virginia next Saturday for their next game.
