Photos: TCU defeats SMU 34-17 in the final Iron Skillet rivalry game

The TCU Horned Frogs came away with the win against the SMU Mustangs 34-17 in their 102nd, and final, Iron Skillet rivalry game at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday.

TCU quarterback Chandler Morris threw for 261 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Jared Wiley was on the receiving end of two of those touchdown passes. Running back Emani Bailey also rushed for 126 yards and a touchdow.

The defense picked off SMU quarterback two times resulting in a win for their final meeting in the historic, century-long rivalry. TCU will host West Virginia next Saturday for their next game.

TCU tight end Jared Wiley (19) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass in the first half of a college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

TCU running back Emani Bailey (9) rushes for a touchdown in the second half of a BIG 12 football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

TCU wide receiver Warren Thompson (84) catches a pass between two SMU defenders in the second half of a BIG 12 football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

The SMU Mustangs mascot Peruna plays the TCU Horned Frogs mascot Super Frog in a game of rock-em-sock-em robots during a college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

TCU wide receiver JP Richardson (7) celebrates after catching a pass in the first half of a college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

TCU wide receiver Blake Lowell (87) is tackled by SMU defender Brandon Crossley (1) in the first half of a college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

TCU mascot Super Frog hops into the student section during a college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

TCU cornerback Josh Newton (2) takes off down the sideline after an interception in the second half of a BIG 12 football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

The TCU football team emerges out of the tunnel prior to a college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

TCU quarterback Chandler Morris (4) come back into the game after taking a hard hit in the fourth quarter of a college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes chirps at the referee after a missed call in the second half of a college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

TCU running back Emani Bailey (9) celebrates with offensive lineman Andrew Coker (74) after scoring a touchdown in the second half of a BIG 12 football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.