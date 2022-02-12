Photos: Super Bowl Experience opens at the L.A. Convention Center
Luis Sinco
·1 min read
This interactive football theme park gives you the chance to show off your skills on the gridiron and grab a few autographs in the process. The family-friendly event opened Friday and continues Saturday and Sunday at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Tickets are $40 for adults or $20 with Metro discount. Children 12 and under are free.
BEIJING (AP) — Sara Hector smiled when she crossed the finish line Monday and raised her ski poles to put them atop her helmet. She seemed to be laughing later, as if to say, “Did I really just do this?” while clutching her gold during the giant slalom medal ceremony. And, yes, of course the Swedish racer was grinning widely when her coach and others hoisted her off the snow to celebrate a career-defining victory that seemed so improbable for so long yet somehow seemed inevitable lately. Hector
BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Ratings are like Winter Olympic athletes. They can go downhill, soar or go sideways; they can crash and get spun. On top of all that, they're not always easy to judge. Early returns for these 2022 Winter Olympic Games find broadcasters in Canada and the United States playing catch up with past expectations, while navigating an unusually high number of moguls. Fact is, in the four years since the last Winter Games, the traditional broadcast network share of viewership has decline
BEIJING — Friday at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will see Canada’s women’s hockey team begin the knockout round of its tournament, Canadian speedskaters threatening the podium on both the short and long track and a previously unknown Olympic hero back in action. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Friday, Feb. 11. Canadian women’s hockey team competing in the quarterfinals Fresh off their thrilling 4-2 victory over the United States that saw them finish atop Group A w
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points and matched his season high of 16 rebounds, and the New York Knicks earned their first win in four tries during their West Coast trip, holding off the Golden State Warriors 116-114 on Thursday night. Stephen Curry scored 19 of his 35 points in the first half and dished out 10 assists in Golden State's second straight loss, just the third time all season the Warriors have dropped consecutive contests. Golden State got one last chance with 6.2 se
BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D
In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have
EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like
NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the key areas in collective bargaining between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association ahead of the resumption of negotiations on Saturday, as obtained by The Associated Press. This is only a partial list of bargaining topics: FREE AGENCY MLB: Would keep existing system in which six seasons of major league service required. MLBPA: Would keep existing system, subject to agreement on its service time proposal. FREE AGENT DRAFT PICK COMPENSATI
Kim Boutin delivered again in an Olympic short track final, winning a bronze medal in the women's 500 metres as the last Canadian speed skater standing at Capital Indoor Stadium on Monday night in Beijing. The 27-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., also won bronze in the event in her triple-medal Winter Games debut four years ago in Pyeongchang, South Korea. In Monday's final, Boutin overcame a false start to stop the clock in 42.724 seconds, behind Italy's Arianna Fontana (42.488) and Suzanne Schul
BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs
BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her mom and dad wanted a name that stood out. A strong name. Since the aerials skier was born in December, and since her parents loved the way the snow sparkled on northern Michigan mornings, “Winter” felt like the perfect name to give their baby girl when she was born in 1998. Now Winter Vinecki is set to become the first athlete with the first name Winter to compete at the Winter Games. Just another in a long line of notable accomplishments for the 23-year-old who hun
Rod Strate cried tears of joy in the early hours of Monday morning as he watched his daughter make history at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Abigail Strate, 20, Alexandria Loutitt, 18, Matthew Soukup, 24, and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, 30, captured the bronze medal in the first-ever mixed team ski jumping competition at an Olympic Games. The team also won Canada's first medal ever in the sport, nearly 100 years after its debut. “There's not a lot of tears left in me or the rest of my family,” Rod Stra
BEIJING (AP) — David Krejci went home to the Czech Republic to play one more season in front of friends and family. Eric Staal did not get an NHL contract despite helping Montreal reach the Stanley Cup Final. Thanks to the NHL bowing out of the Beijing Games, Krejci and Staal are at the Olympics once again. Krejci and Staal are among the biggest names at a men's hockey tournament that's a who's who of former and likely future NHL players. “It’s going to be competitive,” said Staal, who is Canada
BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin
There couldn't have been a more jarring situation to face than what the Canadian women's hockey team was up against Monday afternoon in Beijing. And yet the players, coaches and support staff didn't flinch. In a bizarre twist, the game was delayed by more than an hour over safety and security concerns. The Canadians didn't feel comfortable playing without there being further discussion around testing results, as it wasn't clear the Russian team, officially called the Russian Olympic Committee, h
BEIJING (AP) — U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor has, finally, made it to the Olympic track. The worst of her coronavirus scare that started with a positive test on Jan. 29 is behind her — she’s testing negative now, as are her husband and young son — and the three-time Olympic medalist was able to participate in the first official session of women’s monobob training on Thursday. “We’ve seen a lot of people struggle to clear the tests, so I really wasn’t sure what would happen,” Meyers Taylor