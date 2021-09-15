PHOTOS: Late-summer severe storms spark tornado warnings in Ontario
For a second Tuesday in a row, severe weather has struck southern Ontario.
The late afternoon was when activity started to fire up, thanks to instability from a warm front and a low-pressure system cutting across the Great Lakes. Severe thunderstorms trekked across northeastern, central and southern Ontario, with some of them generating tornado warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
While there hasn't been any tornado confirmations, the potential was there for supercells to develop near the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay in the afternoon and evening.
The storms also brought torrential rainfall, intense wind gusts, frequent lightning and hail of varying sizes to many locales.
Taken in Barrie, Ont. (Neil Taylor)
While the tornado threat has diminished, a line of severe storms pushed their way across southern Ontario through the evening, reaching the GTA in the overnight hours, prompting warnings. The storms will make their way into eastern areas and Quebec during the overnight period.
Conditions will settle down once the low-pressure system moves away from the region by Wednesday morning. Southern Ontario will see more sunshine and less active weather for the second half of the week.
Below are a selection of visuals so far from the severe storms that roared through Ontario Tuesday.
The structure on this storm near Walkerton is spectacular on this dangerous storm. Still tornado warned. @weathernetwork #onstorm pic.twitter.com/9V8PPqK24b
The structure on this storm near Walkerton is spectacular on this dangerous storm. Still tornado warned. @weathernetwork #onstorm pic.twitter.com/9V8PPqK24b
— Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN)
Walkerton looking North toward Cargill #onstorm pic.twitter.com/yX8Qr5f5mW
Walkerton looking North toward Cargill
Justus Hickey 🇨🇦 on Twitter: "Walkerton looking North toward Cargill #onstorm pic.twitter.com/yX8Qr5f5mW / Twitter"
— Justus Hickey 🇨🇦 (@justushickey)
Crazy clouds by Walkerton. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/UqNOKxZd7H
Crazy clouds by Walkerton. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/UqNOKxZd7H
— Sherry Cameron (@SherryCam16)
The hail absolutely destroyed the gazebo at our trailer 😂😭 #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/XU9r4avz5k
The hail absolutely destroyed the gazebo at our trailer 😂😭 #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/XU9r4avz5k
— ℌ𝔞𝔶𝔩𝔢𝔶 ☾ (@hailormars)
Huge Ontario stones falling near #parrysound #killbear #onstorm pic.twitter.com/WTstkkLq7y
Huge Ontario stones falling near #parrysound #killbear #onstorm pic.twitter.com/WTstkkLq7y
— Corey Elder (@coreywxelder)
Paisley again 6:21 #onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/eZBpdraum4
Paisley again 6:21 #onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/eZBpdraum4
— Alex Todd 🌪 (@WickedWx0n)
Apparently things got a little wild in Cargill!! #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/ut6yEUZiMJ
Apparently things got a little wild in Cargill!! #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/ut6yEUZiMJ
— Cheryl Hickey (@CherylHickey6)
Incredible rain right now #OtterLake #ParrySound #OnStorm pic.twitter.com/olfD0HCYi4
Incredible rain right now #OtterLake #ParrySound #OnStorm pic.twitter.com/olfD0HCYi4
— Nature Rules (@BornThisWay1966)
What a night! Had trouble finding proper aperture settings, keeping raindrops off the lens, and I have some dead pixels on my old T2i, but with that said, at least I didn't leave empty handed. Essex Ontario tonight. #onstorm #shareyourweather #onwx pic.twitter.com/9ZUZ7t0aNI
What a night! Had trouble finding proper aperture settings, keeping raindrops off the lens, and I have some dead pixels on my old T2i, but with that said, at least I didn't leave empty handed. Essex Ontario tonight. #onstorm #shareyourweather #onwx pic.twitter.com/9ZUZ7t0aNI
— Peninsula Storm Chaser (@CraigDunmore)
Developing funnel NE POINT CLARK @ECCCWeatherON #onstorm @StormhunterTWN pic.twitter.com/fh1haJ4soL
Developing funnel NE POINT CLARK @ECCCWeatherON #onstorm @StormhunterTWN pic.twitter.com/fh1haJ4soL
— Cameron (@Cameron_wx)
In Fergus and it feels like I'm in a hurricane. @weathernetwork #onstorm pic.twitter.com/UGgckw7uEE
In Fergus and it feels like I'm in a hurricane. @weathernetwork #onstorm pic.twitter.com/UGgckw7uEE
— Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN)
Boom #OnStorm pic.twitter.com/UcXNfRTtu3
Boom #OnStorm pic.twitter.com/UcXNfRTtu3
— Jesse (@hasshole)
Fun little storm over Barrie, Ont tonight. #LateSeasonJoy #onstorm pic.twitter.com/AidbNtNZ3r
Fun little storm over Barrie, Ont tonight. #LateSeasonJoy #onstorm pic.twitter.com/AidbNtNZ3r
— N Taylor (@MeteoChef)