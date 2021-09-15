PHOTOS: Late-summer severe storms spark tornado warnings in Ontario

For a second Tuesday in a row, severe weather has struck southern Ontario.

The late afternoon was when activity started to fire up, thanks to instability from a warm front and a low-pressure system cutting across the Great Lakes. Severe thunderstorms trekked across northeastern, central and southern Ontario, with some of them generating tornado warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

While there hasn't been any tornado confirmations, the potential was there for supercells to develop near the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay in the afternoon and evening.

SEE ALSO: Monday’s tornado in southern Ontario was one of the rarest in Canada

The storms also brought torrential rainfall, intense wind gusts, frequent lightning and hail of varying sizes to many locales.

Lightning in Barrie, Ont. /Neil Taylor

Taken in Barrie, Ont. (Neil Taylor)

While the tornado threat has diminished, a line of severe storms pushed their way across southern Ontario through the evening, reaching the GTA in the overnight hours, prompting warnings. The storms will make their way into eastern areas and Quebec during the overnight period.

Conditions will settle down once the low-pressure system moves away from the region by Wednesday morning. Southern Ontario will see more sunshine and less active weather for the second half of the week.

Below are a selection of visuals so far from the severe storms that roared through Ontario Tuesday.