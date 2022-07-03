Photos: Stars and Stripes Picnic fireworks at National WWI Museum and Memorial

Kansas City got an early start celebrating the 246th anniversary of the United States’ Declaration of Independence Saturday with a community celebration at the National WWI Museum and Memorial. Thousands of people converged on the museum grounds around Liberty Memorial to enjoy food, live music and a spectacular fireworks display to top off the night.

This was the second year for the Stars and Stripes Picnic at the museum and the first time for the museum to combine forces to host the festival with the organizers of Riverfest.

Riverfest had been the mainstay Independence Day festival for two decades in Kansas City but traffic congestion due to construction around Richard L. Berkley Riverfront Park prompted the organizers to move the celebration and partner with the museum.

Festival attendees and people near the museum were treated to 20 minutes of nonstop fireworks to end the day’s celebration. Here are some photos of Saturday night’s fireworks.

Fireworks light the sky over Liberty Memorial Saturday night during the Stars and Strips Picnic Independence Day celebration at the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

