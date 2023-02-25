Photos: Snow, heavy rain pummel Southern California: 'We're getting the full brunt'

The storm, which has already left a mess in Northern California, was gaining strength and moisture as it traveled south off the Pacific coast. Forecasters on Friday said it was tapping into an atmospheric river system, an enhanced plume of moisture that can deliver large amounts of precipitation.
A string of such storms pummeled California earlier this winter, causing widespread damage, flooding and more than 20 deaths.
Cuban firefighters, planes and Defense Force helicopters were working on Friday to extinguish a large-scale forest fire which has been raging for seven days on the east of the island. The blaze, which began on Saturday, has consumed large areas and caused extensive damage to forest plantations and coffee crops in the mountains of Pinares de Mayari in Holguin province, some 800 kilometers east of Havana. It has also caused great damage to wildlife and plants, said Reinier Ramirez, a specialist from Cuba's Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment.
STORY: The collapse on Wednesday at an open-pit mine in the Alxa League operated by Xinjing Coal Mining Co left a pile of debris roughly 500 meters (550 yards) across and an estimated 80 meters high, state media reported.Three hundred fire rescue personnel, 60 fire engines and 6 search and rescue dogs were at the scene on Thursday to aid the search for trapped miners, state media said.Coal is a major source of energy in China but its mines are among the world's deadliest, largely due to lax enforcement of safety standards, despite repeated government orders for improvements in safety over the years.
Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita north of Los Angeles closed today due to “inclement weather,” according to a park statement. Local station KTLA reported its radar showed, “lower level snow in areas of Simi Valley, Santa Clarita, La Crecenta and La Cañada Flintridge” at about 5 a.m. this morning. It’s not just snow […]
Some schools across Nova Scotia are closed as a cold weather system brings widespread snow to the province. The Regional Centres for Education for Annapolis Valley, Chignecto-Central, Halifax, South Shore and Tri-County have announced all schools will be closed today. In a tweet, Conseil scolaire acadien provincial said classes are cancelled in the Clare, Argyle, South Shore, Metro and Truro areas, and l'École Rose-des-Vents is closed. Halifax Independent School is closed as well. The Nova Scoti
Shannon McPhail said she felt like the “world’s biggest schmuck” after reading an email from a senior official at Fisheries and Oceans Canada. The official told her it was “impossible to confirm” how many living salmon eggs were in the path of the Coastal GasLink pipeline at a major river crossing. With wild salmon populations in decline throughout the watershed, McPhail wanted to know what the government agency is doing to ensure eggs laid in the path of the pipeline aren’t harmed — and she wan
Twenty-three states from California to Connecticut are on alert for blizzard, heavy snow, flooding, strong winds and bitter wind chill as two massive winter storms pound the U.S. In California, over 100,000 customers are without power Friday as the West Coast storm pummels the region. Six inches of rain is forecast for Southern California, where flooding and mudslides are possible.
Winter storms sowed more chaos across the U.S. on Thursday, shutting down much of Oregon's largest city with almost a foot of snow and paralyzing travel from parts of the Pacific Coast all the way to the northern Plains. The nearly 11 inches (28 centimeters) that fell in Portland amounted to the second snowiest day in the city's history. The National Weather Service, which had predicted only a slim chance of significant snow, planned to review its work.
The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab reported that 26.2 inches (66.5 cm) of snow fell over 24 hours in Soda Springs, California, by Friday morning, February 24.Video posted by the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab on Friday shows large flakes falling in snowy Soda Springs.The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the area, saying that snow would continue to accumulate “over the foothills and mountains in the Sierra into early Saturday.” Credit: UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab via Storyful