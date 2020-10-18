Photos show thousands joining the Women's March in DC to protest Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination

Thousands of demonstrators gathered for the Women's March in Washington, D.C., Saturday in protest of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Protesters, many of whom carried signs and wore costumes, said they also hoped to galvanize Americans to vote President Donald Trump out of office in a few weeks.

Organizers projected that more than 116,000 people would attend one of the at least 429 demonstrations happening across the country on Saturday.

Nearly four years ago, the Women's March drew record numbers in attendance. Millions of people came out in protest of Trump's presidency in January 2017.

Driven this time by the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, organizers hoped the rallies would spur change ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

The Senate Judiciary Committee, after multiple days of hearings, scheduled a vote on Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court for October 22. The hearings were contentious and split between Republicans praising her judicial philosophy and Democrats questioning where Barrett stood on stronghold decisions like Roe v. Wade and the Affordable Care Act.

Democrats also argued that the Senate is moving too quickly in the Supreme Court nomination process, urging instead for Congress to bench the decision until after the upcoming presidential election.

But Republicans have plowed ahead, with Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's full blessing. The decision was met with intense backlash from Americans who felt the next justice should be determined by the presidential candidate who wins in the November election.

His full-fledged support to move forward prompted a wave of demonstrators mobilizing across the country. Nearly 1.5 million people signed a petition demanding that lawmakers delay the process until after the 2021 presidential inauguration. Protesters also rallied outside Sen. Mitch McConnell's Kentucky home.

The Saturday protests nationwide acted as an extension of this mobilization effort. Here's what they looked like:

Demonstrators donned 'Handmaid's Tale' costumes, referring to their belief that Barrett's confirmation to the Supreme Court will limit women's rights.

Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo Women dressed in handmaid costumes at the Women's March.

Many protesters came dressed in "Handmaid's Tale" costumes, modeled after the subjugated women in Margaret Atwood's novel and Hulu series of the same name. The handmaid characters in the fictional works were frequently raped and forced to bear children for infertile couples.

Demonstrators have been dressing up as the characters in recent years to protest against acts of oppression against women.

Democrats, for example, remain skeptical that Barrett, if nominated, would seek to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case granting Americans the right to an abortion.

Barrett in 2006 signed off on a two-page print ad that called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. The ad referred to the landmark decision as "barbaric" and called it a "raw exercise of judicial power."

Thousands of protesters came out rallying for women's rights, wearing masks to limit the spread of the coronavirus and carrying signs in support of equality.

Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo Women with masks marching in Washington, D.C.

"Men of quality don't fear equality," one sign reads.

