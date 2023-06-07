Photos show eerie hazy skylines, glowing sunrises across US from Canada wildfires

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has worsened air quality and lowered temperatures in parts of the United States, producing views of eerie glowing sunrises and hazy, thick skylines.

On Tuesday, 238 out-of-control wildfires across Canada helped blanket multiple Canadian provinces, much of the Great Lakes region and parts of the northeastern U.S. Due to an area of low pressure that's hovering offshore, along with an area of high pressure over Canada, a northerly flow of air was funneling the smoke south into the U.S. from Canada, AccuWeather said.

On Wednesday, the federal AirNow fire and smoke map listed air as "unhealthy" in areas up and down the East Coast and in parts of the Midwest, including New York, Ohio, Michigan, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and advised residents to "reduce activity or consider going indoors."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Most of Canada is expected to be under high to extreme risk for much of the wildfire season, which stretches from May to September.

Canada burns, US in a haze: Is climate change to blame?

The Schuylkill County Courthouse is surrounded by smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires in Pottsville, Pa., on Tuesday evening, June 6, 2023.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - JUNE 07: Hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires blanket the monuments and skyline of Washington, DC on June 7, 2023 as seen from Arlington, Virginia. The Washington DC area is under a Code Orange air quality alert indicating unhealthy air for some members of the general public.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline as seen from Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside.

Buckland Park in Rochester on Wednesday morning.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: A water taxi moves past the Statue of Liberty on a hazy morning resulting from Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Over 100 wildfires are burning in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and Quebec causing air quality health alerts for New York State and parts of New England.

Winton Road in Brighton on Wednesday.

A child stands on the shore before the New York city skyline and east river shrouded in smoke, in Brooklyn on June 5, 2023. Smoke from the hundreds of wildfires blazing in eastern Canada has drifted south. Hundreds of wildfires were burning in Canada on June 6, 2023, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, as fires have broken out across the country in recent weeks. Quebec alone had more than 150 active blazes across the province, the fire agency said.

Wildfires prompt US air quality alerts: Here's a wildfire, smoke map

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Manhattan sits under a thick haze resulting from Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Over 100 wildfires are burning in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and Quebec resulting in air quality health alerts for the Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York and Western New York.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: The Manhattan skyline stands shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Over 100 wildfires are burning in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and Quebec resulting in air quality health alerts for the Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York and Western New York.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Manhattan is enveloped in a dense haze caused by wildfires in Canada on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Over 100 wildfires are burning in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and Quebec resulting in air quality health alerts for the Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York and Western New York.

Yankee fans watch the game against the White Sox as a thick haze from the Canadian wildfires hover over The Bronx. Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Manhattan sits under a thick haze resulting from Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Over 100 wildfires are burning in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and Quebec resulting in air quality health alerts for the Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York and Western New York.

Contributing: Elizabeth Weise and Doyle Rice

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Photos: Haze in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, DC amid fires