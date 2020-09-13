Photos Show The Crazy Intensity Of West Coast Wildfires

Wildfires continue to devastate parts of the Western United States, including California and Oregon. A record 2 million acres have burned in California this year.

The blazes are destroying homes and businesses ― even entire towns ― and are making Oregon’s skies resemble Mars. Thousands are without power as utilities shut off electricity to avoid sparking more fires. Numerous firefighters have been injured and hundreds of people have been evacuated by rescue helicopters.

See images from the West Coast wildfires below.

Smoke fills the skies at the Capitol Mall in Salem, Oregon, on Sept. 8.

The Golden Pioneer statue atop the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, Oregon, on Sept. 8.

Butte County firefighters watch as flames tower over their truck at the Bear fire in Oroville, California, on Sept. 9.

