Photos Of Selena Gomez's Style Evolution, From Disney To Vogue

Selena Gomez is no stranger to red carpet photo-ops.

The actor and singer has been smiling for the cameras in public for nearly 15 years ― and in that time, she’s sported quite a range of looks. From vests layered over jeans to Met Gala couture, there’s no vibe Gomez hasn’t tried out. And through it all, she has shown a particular affinity for the classic little black dress.

In honor of her birthday, we’ve rounded up 86 photos that show her style evolution from Disney star to Vogue cover girl.

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...