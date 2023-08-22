All the Photos From Sarah Kennedy & Jam Sulahry's Romantic Wedding at the Kennedy Compound

Sarah Kennedy — granddaughter to famed politician Robert F. Kennedy — married her long-term beau at the Kennedy Family Compound this past weekend. See all the pics

Sarah Kennedy, the granddaughter to Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy, wed her beau Jam Sulahry in a romantic ceremony held on Aug. 19. The wedding, which took place at the family's famous Hyannis Port, Mass. compound was filled with lots of family, adorned with personal touches and sprinkled with some family heirlooms to pull together a dreamy weekend.

The Venue

Alex Gordias Photography Sarah Kennedy gets married at the Kennedy Compund

What better place to get married than the home that houses decades of family memories? The Kennedy Compound was purchased in 1929 by Rose and Joseph Kennedy.

“We chose to host our wedding weekend events at the Kennedy Compound and surrounding family homes because of how special it is to us as a backdrop to our lives,” Sarah, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy's son Chris Kennedy, told PEOPLE. “It is where we have celebrated the great times and come together in heartbreaking times. It truly feels like coming home.”

The Bridal Party

Alex Gordias Photography Sarah Kennedy and her bridesmaids

Sarah is surrounded by her bridesmaids, clad in shades of blue, as she embarks on the new chapter of her life.

The Groomsmen

Alex Gordias Photography Jam Sulahry with his groomsmen

Jam shares a laugh with his groomsmen.

Sarah's Wedding Accessories

Alex Gordias Photography The bride's accessories

The bride made comfort a priority when choosing her wedding shoes; Her pearl-encrusted mules were by Dolce Vita, and she kept a pair of bejeweled sneakers handy to change into.

Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Sulahry

Alex Gordias Photography Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulahry

The new Mr. and Mrs. are gleeful after exchanging their sweet, handwritten vows.

A Stroll on the Beach

Alex Gordias Photography Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulahry

The happy couple could hardly keep their eyes off each other while in the middle of a cute beach photoshoot.

“[We] attended Boston College and met the night before freshman-year classes started,” Sarah told PEOPLE. Before the first day of school, Boston College took students to Target to pick up any last-minute items for their dorms. "In Aisle 10, Jam laid eyes on [me] for the first time and asked, ‘Want to shop with me?'" The rest was history.

Welcome to the Family

Alex Gordias Photography Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulahry wedding

Jam poses with the Kennedys.

The Reception

Alex Gordias Photography Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulary's Wedding reception

Dinner and dancing took place in a large tent at the JFK House. The centerpieces featured a beautiful, garden-style floral arrangement that consisted of a mix of dahlia, red zinnia, white cosmo, pink coneflower, pink zinnia, dark pink zinnia, white coneflower, yellow zinnia, orange zinnia, blue horizon, pink cosmo and wine zinnia — all grown at Sarah’s home.

The florals were overseen by Beach Plum Floral Design.

And Then They Ate Cake

Alex Gordias Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulahry cut their cake

For their big day, the couple went with a three-tier funfetti-flavored wedding cake and also treated their guests to a mini ice cream shop featuring various flavors and cones from Four Seas Ice Cream — their favorite ice cream shop on Cape Cod.



The First Dance

Alex Gordias Photography Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulahry first dance

The couple's wedding processional consisted of “Going to the Chapel” by the Dixie Cups and “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beetles. The festivities ended with two hits — “L-O-V-E” by Nat Cole as performed by the bride’s cousins and “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)” by Stevie Wonder, performed by family friend Schuyler Grant, a Cape Cod singer-songwriter.

Cheers to New Beginnings

Alex Gordias Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulahry

Amidst the historic backdrop, Sarah and Sulahry toasted their union with “Loving Cups," aka the champagne flutes present at Sarah's grandparents Robert F. and Ethel Kennedy’s wedding in 1954.

The Mehndi

Alex Gordias Photography Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulahry wedding

Ahead of their Aug. 19 wedding, the couple paid homage to Sulahry’s Pakistani heritage with a traditional Mehndi on Friday evening.

Mother of the Bride Speaks

Alex Gordias Photography Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulahry wedding

The bride and groom listen on as Sheila Sinclair Kennedy imparts some words of wisdom during their rehearsal dinner held at Brambletyde — the former home to John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy.

All Smiles

Alex Gordias Photography Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulahry wedding

The Hindu ceremony featured “choreographed Bollywood-style dances, henna tattoos, Pakistani desserts, and traditional Pakistani and Indian music.”



A Big Celebration

Alex Gordias Photography Guests dancing at the Mehndi

Guests were photographed dancing and laughing while wearing traditional garments. “Guests are encouraged to wear vibrant colors and patterns in traditional Pakistani clothing to embrace the experience fully,” Sarah told PEOPLE exclusively.

The Groom and His Parents

Alex Gordias Photography Jam Sulahry with his parents

Jam with his parents during the Mehndi.

Parents of the Bride Take the Dance Floor

Alex Gordias Photography Sheila and Chris Kennedy dancing

Sheila and Christopher Kennedy got into the spirit of the evening, as their delighted daughter cheered them on.

Sending Them Off

Alex Gordias Photography Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulahry wedding

The newlyweds were surrounded by love during the happy weekend.

