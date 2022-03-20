Photos: Runners take to the streets in 2022 L.A. Marathon

Delvine Meringor of Kenya is the winner of the 37th annual Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Delvine Meringor of Kenya emerged Sunday as champion of the 37th annual Los Angeles Marathon, with John Korir of Kenya finishing second.

This year's race has drawn 14,300 entrants from age 12 to 88, from 45



nations, all 50 states, including 116 runners who have run all 36 previous



editions of the race and nearly 2,500 from Students Run LA who were unable to



participate in the training program last year because of coronavirus-related



restrictions on in-person gatherings, organizers said.

Runners take off from Dodger Stadium on Sunday during the 37th annual Los Angeles Marathon. (Kyusung Gong/For The Times)

Runners make the turn onto Grand Avenue and pass Walt Disney Concert Hall on Sunday during the 37th annual Los Angeles Marathon. (Kyusung Gong/For The Times)

Runners take off from Dodger Stadium on Sunday during the 37th annual Los Angeles Marathon. (Kyusung Gong/For The Times)

A runner in an animated bear costume participates Sunday during the 37th annual Los Angeles Marathon. (Kyusung Gong/For The Times)

Runners head through Chinatown during the 2022 Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday. (David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

A runner picks up a cup of water Sunday during the 37th annual Los Angeles Marathon. (Kyusung Gong/For The Times)

Runners head past City Hall during the 2022 Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday. (David Crane/ MediaNews Group via Getty Images)

Runners pass a large Oscar statue Sunday along Hollywood Boulevard during the 2022 Los Angeles Marathon. (David Crane/ MediaNews Group via Getty Images)

John Korir won the men's title Sunday at the 2022 Los Angeles Marathon. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.