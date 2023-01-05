Photos reveal plight of the Cuban migrants detained by Border Patrol in Florida Keys

Hundreds of Cuban migrants have landed in the Florida Keys since Christmas, escaping the island nation’s economic crisis and political repression.

Nearly 500 Cuban migrants made it to the Dry Tortugas National Park in the Florida Keys, which consists of seven remote islands 70 miles off of Key West. This week, the U.S. Coast Guard transported them from there to Key West and Marathon to begin processing them.

About 40 men, women and some small children were taken to the Border Patrol station in Marathon on Wednesday.

Here are images that Miami Herald photographer Carl Juste took, capturing the scene at the Marathon Border Patrol station:

Cuban migrants wait to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the agency’s station in the Florida Keys city of Marathon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. About 40 men, women and small children were among those at the Border Patrol center. On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the U.S. Coast Guard shipped 337 Cuban migrants from Dry Tortugas National Park in the Florida Keys to Key West. They were then transported by seven buses to Border Patrol centers in South Florida.

The group processed in the Middle Keys city of Marathon included several children, including one little boy. Border Patrol agents gave him fresh clothes and an action figure.

Cuban migrants sit on the ground while waiting to be processed at the Border Patrol facility in Marathon in the Florida Keys on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. A little boy plays with a basketball toy figure.

Cuban migrants wait to be processed at the U.S. Border Patrol station in Marathon in the Florida Keys on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. About 40 men, women and some small children were at the center. Over the past few weeks, hundreds of Cuban migrants have landed in the Florida Keys as the country’s economy worsens and political repression gets tougher.

Cuban migrants sit on the ground while waiting to be processed Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the U.S. Border Patrol station in Marathon in the Florida Keys. The Coast Guard said Thursday about 90 Cuban migrants had landed earlier in the week in the Dry Tortugas National Park in the Florida Keys and were shipped from there to Border Patrol stations.

A pair of handcuffs are secured on the exterior gate as Cuban migrants sit on the ground under the midday sun on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022, while waiting to be processed at the Border Patrol station in Marathon in the Florida Keys. They are among hundreds of people from Cuba, and one large group of over 100 men and women from Haiti, who’ve landed across the island chain since the end of last week.

Cuban migrants exit the U.S. Border Patrol transport van as they are gathered to be processed. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, about 40 men, women and some small children were processed at the Border Patrol station in Marathon in the Florida Keys. They were among hundreds of people from Cuba, and one large group of over 100 men and women from Haiti, who’ve landed across the island chain since the end of last week.

Several people were still gathered under tents outside the Marathon Border Patrol station Thursday afternoon.