Photos reveal plight of the Cuban migrants detained by Border Patrol in Florida Keys
David Goodhue, Carl Juste
·1 min read
Hundreds of Cuban migrants have landed in the Florida Keys since Christmas, escaping the island nation’s economic crisis and political repression.
Nearly 500 Cuban migrants made it to the Dry Tortugas National Park in the Florida Keys, which consists of seven remote islands 70 miles off of Key West. This week, the U.S. Coast Guard transported them from there to Key West and Marathon to begin processing them.
DETROIT (AP) — Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves and blanked Detroit for 58 minutes as the New Jersey Devils downed the Red Wings 5-1 on Wednesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Nico Hischier, Alexander Holtz and Jack Hughes each had a goal and an assist. Michael McLeod also scored for New Jersey. The Devils, who are 14-2-1 on the road, won the season series 2-1. Lucas Raymond scored on a late power play to prevent a shutout. Red Wings goalie Villo Husso stopped 21 shots. Detroit forward Robby Fabbri made hi
BOSTON (AP) — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park. Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway. “It's just pure joy and happiness afterwards,” Ullmark said. “It's something I've dreamt about for 14 years, si
It was a scene that shocked players and fans, when 24-year-old Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of a game in Cincinnati on Monday. Something was very wrong with his heart. Medical personnel reportedly used CPR and a defibrillator to restore his heartbeat, before transferring him to a local hospital, where he remains sedated and in critical condition, fighting for his life. Cardiac specialists say it's too soon to know what went wrong, but a rare type of tr
Major Series Lacrosse says it hopes that Brampton and Owen Sound will both play in the Ontario-based league in 2023. The two clubs came to an agreement on Thursday over the issue of a player pool. Reaching an understanding on that issue paves the way for both clubs to compete in the senior men's indoor lacrosse league. MSL was limited to four teams last season after legal issues blocked Brampton and Owen Sound from having franchises. Those issues arose from the purchase of the Brampton Excelsior
HALIFAX — Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury. Beck of Port Hope, Ont., joins the host team in Halifax ahead of Monday's quarterfinal against Slovakia. Dach went to the dressing room in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden after delivering a check. He did not return to the game. Beck, 18, was drafted in the second round (33rd) by the Montreal Canadiens in this year's
CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made
LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history. Houston looked to have made progress in recent weeks, losing close games to Dallas and Kansas City before beating the Titans 19-14 last weekend. But this weekend, Houston was thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars to snap a nine-gam
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No
CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at
OSHAWA, Ont. — Ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, gold medallists at last month's ISU Grand Prix Final, will miss next week's Canadian figure skating championships after Gilles underwent an appendectomy. Gilles and Poirier were having a career-best season, winning both of their Grand Prix assignments, and the Final in Turin, Italy. Gilles, 30, and the 31-year-old Poirier won bronze at the 2021 world championships. They had considered retirement after their seventh-place finish at last ye
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul
DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, including 14 points in the final four minutes, and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 131-130 win over Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. George scored 45 points, the most by a Clippers player this season, in his return to Indianapolis and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Leonard missed a 3-pointer from the right wing that would have tied the game at 13