Photos: A Red Friday rally, professional athletes and an Andy Reid impersonator. Scenes of Super Bowl fervor.

The KC Streetcar is seen wrapped for Super Bowl LVII on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Kansas City.

LaDonna Cartwright wears Kansas City Chiefs themed stickers on her face before riding the KC Streetcar during a Red Friday rally on Feb. 10, 2023, in Kansas City. Cartwright says she’s been a Chiefs fan since 1970.

The Rumble drum corp for the Kansas City Chiefs road the KC Streetcar during a Red Friday rally on Feb. 10, 2023, in Kansas City. The drummers were on the streetcar for a rolling Red Friday rally to fire up Chiefs fans for Super Bowl LVII.

Matt Black, an Andy Reid impersonator, speaks on camera at Super Bowl LVII’s Media Row on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz.

It was a friendly encounter when these Kansas City Chiefs fans from Greenwood, Mo. ran into a group of Philadelphia Eagles fans on the downtown streets of Phoenix Friday afternoon. Jake Renetzky, from left, was joined by Kent Waisner, his wife, Michele and son, Alex Waisner. The Chiefs will meet the Eagles Sunday in Super Bowl LVII.

An Andy Reid impersonator made his way through the media credential pick-up line Friday morning in Phoenix, where the real Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Former quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles Donovan McNabb speaks during an interview at Super Bowl LVII’s Media Row on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz.

NFL Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith participates in an interview at Super Bowl LVII’s Media Row on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz.

Actor and Kansas City Chiefs fan Rob Riggle talks on a podcast at Super Bowl LVII’s Media Row on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz.

Banners representing each Super Bowl, including this year’s in Arizona, hang from the ceiling at Super Bowl LVII’s Media Row on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz.

A visitor photographs an oversized image of the 2022 Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl ring at the NFL Football Experience on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Phoenix Convention Center

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, football fans flocked to the Super Bowl Experience on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Phoenix Convention Center

An employee works on a Wilson football at the NFL Super Bowl Experience on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Football fans clowned around as they viewed the Vince Lombardi Trophy as they took in the NFL Super Bowl Experience on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Phoenix Convention Center.