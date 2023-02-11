Photos: A Red Friday rally, professional athletes and an Andy Reid impersonator. Scenes of Super Bowl fervor.

Louise Higgs, 59, went into cardiac arrest at her home in Angel, north London, and spent ‘hours at the very edge of life’
The Andy Reid vs. Eagles storyline is compelling, but a tragedy caused by his son, which seriously injured a then-5-year-old girl, can't be ignored.
"You don't want to make excuses obviously. it just sucks because we wish we had a healthy quarterback for a full game," McCaffrey said.
A Marriott staffer accused Irving of misconduct at a Phoenix hotel on Sunday, prompting NFL Network and ESPN to remove him from their Super Bowl coverage.
The NFL presented its awards for the season at its annual NFL Honors night.
Kelly Clarkson celebrated her love of the Dallas Cowboys as she became the first woman to ever host the NFL Honors show
The "Rich Flex" rapper also bet on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to score a touchdown and tight end Travis Kelce to be named MVP.
Here are some of the options the Raptors reportedly had available ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie have been married since 2018. The couple are currently expecting their third daughter ahead of Jason's Super Bowl 2023 appearance
An EHC Visp teammate reportedly gave club management an ultimatum after he and Virtanen were involved in an altercation on the bench.
"We haven't spoken since that night," Barkley said during a recent podcast appearance
Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said he isn't interested in mortgaging the future for a rental.
The Oilers should be looking to upgrade their blue line at the NHL trade deadline. Here's how they could do it.
Alexander Volkanovski thinks the weight cut is starting to take a toll on lightweight champion Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 284.
Referee Carl Cheffers is not a favorite among Chiefs fans, but Fox Sports’ rules analyst expects Cheffers to do well in Super Bowl LVII.
The first responders who saved Damar Hamlin's life were recognized with a tribute video at “NFL Honors” before being invited onto the stage. Hamlin made his second appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week Thursday night, paying tribute to those who had a hand in giving him a second chance at life. “My entire life, I felt like God was using me to give others hope and now with a new set of circumstances, I can say he’s doing what he’s always done,” Hamlin said from the stage at Phoenix Convention Center.
Kevin Gausman was one of the best pitchers in the AL in 2022, but an improved defence could see him extend his dominance even further this season.
"How you gonna do our quarterback like that?" the Chiefs wrote after the podcast host's stunt.
The Kazakhstan player was struggling to defend his French tournament title when he took it out on those poor rackets.
The Spanish coach has recalled his experience when City successfully appealed to Cas after Uefa hit the club with a two-year Champions League ban