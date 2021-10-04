Photos: Rams fall to Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium

Wally Skalij
·2 min read
Inglewood, CA. October 3, 2021: Cardinals tight end Maxi Williams gets hit in the face.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxi Williams, right, gets hit in the face by Rams safety Taylor Rapp while catching a touchdown pass in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams' aspirations of taking sole possession of first place in the NFC West were shattered Sunday in a 37-20 loss to Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles Times photographer Wally Skalij covered the game and here are some of his top shots:

Cardinals running back James Conner scores a touchdown against the Rams&#39; defense in the third quarter.
Cardinals running back James Conner scores a touchdown against the Rams' defense in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams celebrates his touchdown catch with A.J. Green as Rams safety Taylor Rapp walks away.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams, left, celebrates with wide receiver A.J. Green after making a touchdown catch as Rams safety Taylor Rapp walks away in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray celebrates his first-down run.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray celebrates after a first-down run in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams Leonard Floyd sacks Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray but is called for a personal foul
Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, but is called for a personal foul in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams is tackled by Rams Ernest Jones, left, and Tylor Rapp.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams is tackled by Rams linebacker Ernest Jones, left, and safety Taylor Rapp. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is brought down by Rams cornerback Darious Williams.
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is brought down by Rams cornerback Darious Williams after picking up yards. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams falls after a catch while Rams safety Taylor Rapp defends.
Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams falls after being hit by Rams safety Taylor Rapp while catching a touchdown pass in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray scrambles for a first down against Rams linebacker Kenny Young.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray scrambles for a first down in front of Rams linebacker Kenny Young in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles for a first down.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles for a first down against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Arizona Cardinals running back Case Edmonds picks up a first down against Rams safety Taylor Rapp.
Arizona Cardinals running back Case Edmonds picks up a first down as Rams safety Taylor Rapp tries to bring him down during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Arizona Cardinals running back Case Edmonds reacts after a first down against the Rams.
Arizona Cardinals running back Case Edmonds reacts after a first down against the Rams in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

