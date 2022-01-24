Photos: Rams defeat Buccaneers in thrilling playoff triumph
Gina Ferazzi, Robert Gauthier
·2 min read
In this article:
Los Angeles Rams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matthew Stafford
The Rams kept their Super Bowl hopes alive Sunday, defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a thrilling, 30-27 victory in the NFC divisional playoffs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Rams will play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Jan. 30.
Here are some of the best photos of the Rams' win from veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Gina Ferazzi and Robert Gauthier:
Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champion didn’t get an o