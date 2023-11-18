Photos: Raleigh hosts annual Christmas parade

Thousands gathered for the city of Raleigh’s motor-vehicles-free Christmas parade on Sat. Nov. 18, 2023.

Spectators and participants observed a moment of silence at the parade’s start to honor Hailey Brooks, an 11-year-old member of the CC & Co. Dance Complex troupe, who was struck by a vehicle during last year’s parade. She died of her injuries.

The City of Raleigh reversed its original decision to cancel this year’s parade, but banned the use of vehicles.

Santa waves from a carriage pulled by horses at the conclusion of the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Law enforcement pause for a moment of silence to honor Hailey Brooks at the start of the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Brooks, an 11-year-old dancer, was struck by a truck during last year’s parade. She died of her injuries.

Members of the Midway High School Marching Raiders perform during the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

People in costume entertain the crowd on Fayetteville Street during the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Santa carries a staff with a carving of a reindeer prior to the start of the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

A person carries an American flag while riding horses with Carousel Farms during the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Cam Ward, a former member of the Carolina Hurricanes, smiles as he rides in a horse-drawn carriage while serving as the Grand Marshal of the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Ellen Nathan, right, plays pickleball on Fayetteville Street with the Black Knights Pickleball Club during the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

People guide a large balloon down Hillsborough Street during the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

A person attaches a teal ribbon in honor of Hailey Brooks prior to the start of the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Brooks, an 11-year-old dancer, was struck and killed by a truck during last year’s parade.

A performer from Imagine Circus high fives a young child during the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

People hold a Chinese dragon aloft as they march down Hillsborough Street during the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.