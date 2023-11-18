Photos: Raleigh hosts annual Christmas parade

Thousands gathered for the city of Raleigh’s motor-vehicles-free Christmas parade on Sat. Nov. 18, 2023.
Spectators and participants observed a moment of silence at the parade’s start to honor Hailey Brooks, an 11-year-old member of the CC & Co. Dance Complex troupe, who was struck by a vehicle during last year’s parade. She died of her injuries.
The City of Raleigh reversed its original decision to cancel this year’s parade, but banned the use of vehicles.
Self-proclaimed "Queen of Canada" Romana Didulo — known for her QAnon beliefs — and her followers have left the Richmound, Sask., school they've been staying at for more than two months.Mayor Brad Miller said the cult left the school early afternoon on Wednesday. Earlier this week, villagers discovered through online coverage of the "Kingdom of Canada" cult's regular live streamed videos — which it posts on the app Telegram — that the group had a heater propped up on a propane tank in the school
A bartender has been charged with the murder of a 27-year-old woman after she was found beaten to death with a fire extinguisher and her body was left on a construction site with a sandbag covering her head, police said. The suspect, Dino Rojas-Moreno, a 26-year-old bartender from Laguna Hills, California, was arrested after the body of 27-year-old Tatum Goodwin was discovered on Sunday at about 8:20 a.m. by a worker at a construction site in the 100 block of S. Coast Highway in Laguna Beach. Goodwin’s body was under a chain link fence on a construction site and a sandbag had been placed on her head at the time of the discovery, according to a statement released on Friday by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have identified the body of a woman found in the water near Pakenham, Ont., last weekend.Rose Kerwin, 50, was reported missing Monday, one day after her body was found in the river west of Ottawa, OPP wrote in a news release Friday morning.Police said her death is considered suspicious.They said she had last been seen in Carleton Place, but were unable to say when.Kerwin's car, a blue 2013 Mazda GX four-door sedan with licence plate CSXW 383 has also been reported
It might look as if we are in the midst of a major political realignment. What we would once have thought were wildly disparate groups – some of whom should be vehemently opposed to one another – are falling in behind a single unifying cause. The Left as we knew it has reconstructed itself and now virtually every form of protest and anti-capitalist dissident is finding a home with the pro-Palestinian front. There is the grotesquely bizarre sight of banners inscribed “Queers for Palestine” parade
Volunteers are working in snow and gusting winds to finish building shelters for residents of a homeless encampment in Prince George, B.C.And they say they won't stop construction on the insulated tiny homes, even as the city issued warnings that it is illegal to build and occupy the structures."It's pretty awful, mean ... Do they want us to freeze, or what?" said tiny home resident Nikita Teegee while standing in the blowing snow on Thursday, the windchill making it feel like –10 C. "This shoul
The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in a triple stabbing that took place on the city's west side more than a year ago.The stabbing happened after a fight broke out at a restaurant near Oak Street and West Broadway on Oct. 30, 2022, according to investigators. Three people were stabbed and a fourth was assaulted.Police say when they arrived at the scene, the people responsible had fled."Investigators from VPD's major crime sec
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California college professor was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war. Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said in a statement that both charges have special allegations that Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, 50, personally inflicted “great bodily injury” on Paul Kessler, 69, during a confrontation at an event that started as a pro-Palestinian demonstration in
Wynonna Noganosh’s mother is upset the jury found Rodrigo Flores-Romero guilty of manslaughter, not second-degree murder and believes the sentence should have been more. Flores-Romero beat his fiance's toddler to death a court found and was sentenced to 11 years. Catherine McDonald reports.
When a gunfight broke out between Houston police and a carjacking suspect, John Lally jumped into action. Lally, a former convicted criminal, helped by dragging 29-year-old police officer Jonathan Gibson to safety.
An air force major who faces dozens of charges for smuggling and importing unauthorized firearms has also received multiple medals for being the top rifle marksman in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).Maj. Kendrick Barling from the Royal Canadian Air Force won the Queen's Medal for Champion Shot three years in a row from 2011 to 2013, a spokesperson for the Department of National Defence (DND) confirmed in an email to CBC.He took home the honour a fourth time in 2016, according to an article from
REGINA — Premier Scott Moe says a Saskatchewan Party legislature member has been kicked out of caucus and stripped of his appointments after being charged with obtaining sexual services. Moe said he learned Friday of the charge against backbencher Ryan Domotor and took immediate action. "Those in public office should be working to support vulnerable women, not exploit them,” Moe said in a statement. “There is absolutely no place in our government, nor frankly in the assembly, for someone who has