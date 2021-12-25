Photos: Rain reprieve on Christmas Eve for last-minute gifts
Times Photography Staff
·2 min read
Southern California residents got a brief Christmas Eve reprieve from a powerful winter storm that brought flash flooding, snarled traffic and prompted evacuations in some burn areas around the region.
The rain gave way to mostly sunny skies in the Los Angeles area early Friday, with scattered showers expected through the afternoon. Thursday’s storm dropped more than an inch and a half of rain in downtown Los Angeles and pummeled much of Southern California.
Shoppers were able to hit the malls, beachgoers enjoyed the sun breaking through the clouds, even the vice president made it to town, dodging the rain drops.
