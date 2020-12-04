13 photos of the Queen with her beloved dorgis and corgis

Watch: Queen’s dog ‘dies during lockdown’, leaving monarch with one remaining dorgi

The Queen is reportedly mourning after the death of one of her dogs, a dorgi named Vulcan.

It leaves the monarch with one last pet - another dorgi called Candy.

The Queen, 94, bred dorgis, which are a cross between a corgi and a dachshund, for most of her life, but decided around 2015 to stop, as she did not want to leave too many behind when she died.

However after a few years of heartbreak, she now only has one of her dogs left.

The Queen’s love of animals is well-known, and she is also a big fan of horses, which she breeds for racing.

A palace source told The Sun: “Clearly the loss of a loved pet is upsetting.

“Anyone who has owned a dog knows how sad it is to lose them.”

Buckingham Palace did not comment.

Over the years, the Queen has had about 30 dogs, and many of them have featured in official photographs, as a part of the family.

On official engagements

Queen Elizabeth II meets players and officials from the New Zealand Rugby League Team, the All Golds, inside the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace in 2007. (Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)

The Queen encountered an old acquaintance during a visit to Northumberland, a corgi bred by the Queen and now owned by Lady Beaumont who lives in the area. (PA)

Queen Elizabeth II (left) receives the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Patricia Scotland, during an audience in Windsor Castle. (PA Images)

The Queen’s dorgis may have one of the most famous women in the world as their owner - but they have no idea.

They have been known to make appearances at some of her engagements, and have met other notable people like the 2012 New Zealand rugby team.

Corgis are known for being a vocal dog, but the Queen doesn’t seem to mind their barking or their high energy levels, even when she’s greeting important people.

Corgis on holiday

Queen Elizabeth ll and Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones walk with pet dorgis, which are a cross between a corgi and a dachshund, at the Badminton Horse Trials in April 1976. (Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth ll, with the Queen Mother and Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones (now Sarah Chatto), and a dorgi at the Badminton Horse Trials in April 1976. (Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

The pooches aren’t just for royal engagements of course - they get to relax too.

The corgis and dorgis have accompanied the Queen and the Royal Family on days out to some of their favourite places.

They have regularly been spotted at the Windsor Horse Trials, and at the Badminton Horse Trials.

Queen Elizabeth II holds a dachshund under her arm as she watches the veterinary inspection on the last day of the Badminton Horse Trials in 1976. (PA Images)

The Queen with some of her Corgis walking the Cross Country course at the Windsor Horse Trials. (PA Photos)

The Queen carries one of her pet dogs at Windsor Great Park. (Anwar Hussein)

And while some times the royal staff help with walking the dogs, the Queen loves to go out herself with them when she can.

Lady Margaret Rhodes, the Queen’s cousin, told Vanity Fair that she enjoyed the daily walks, adding: “They’re often rather unruly, the dogs. They chase rabbits like mad. There are a lot of rabbits around Balmoral, certainly, and the Queen gets excited with the dogs chasing the rabbits, egging them on. Telling them to keep going - ‘Keep on going!’”

Part of the family

The Queen at Sandringham with her corgis. (Anwar Hussein)

The Duke of Edinburgh showing some affection to one of the dogs as he and the Queen pose for official pictures at Balmoral Castle before their summer break in 1977. (PA Photos)

The Prince of Wales (left) and Princess Royal (right) as children with a corgi on Holkham Beach, Norfolk in 1957. (British Pathe)

The Queen’s dogs have always been a key part of her family. According to Vanity Fair, she once said “My corgis are family” and they have never been allowed to compete or be sold on.

They have featured in photographs of Her Majesty at Sandringham and Balmoral, two of her favourite places to be, and where she’s often at her most relaxed.

One also featured in a family snap of Charles and Anne, buried in sand, at Holkham Beach in Norfolk in 1957. It’s a picture that could be in any family album, and just happens to be royal.

Though her love of dogs in general certainly passed down in the generations, only Peter Philips, Anne’s oldest son, seems to be a fellow corgi lover. Prince William and Harry have both had dogs, but not corgis.

The red carpet

The Queen's dogs, a Corgi and a dorgi, arriving back at Buckingham Palace after a trip. The Queen's staff wait for them to go back inside the palace. (Tim Graham Photo Library)

The Queen's dogs leave an aircraft of the Queen's flight from Aberdeen at Heathrow Airport after flying from Balmoral with The Queen. (Tim Ockenden/PA)

The dorgis might not know who their famous owner is, but they definitely get some benefits from their royal life.

They have been known to fly with the Queen from London to Balmoral, for the annual summer break.

It certainly beats the train.

Watch: The Queen and Prince Philip to spend Christmas at Windsor