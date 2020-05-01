These New Photos of Princess Charlotte Delivering Meals to the Elderly Are So Sweet

Another royal birthday, another set of super adorable photos!

Princess Charlotte is turning five on May 2, and ahead of the big day, Kate Middleton and Prince William have released some new photos of their only daughter. The pics show little Charlotte doing her part to help those affected by the coronavirus, delivering meals to pensioners (a.k.a retired-age folks).

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow [May 2]," reads a post from the Kensington Royal Instagram. "The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area."

Just last month, her little brother, Prince Louis, showed off his artistic side in a series of pics also taken by his mom at the family's home in Norfolk, England, where they've been staying during the quarantine. We learned in April that Prince Louis keeps adorably hanging up on people during family FaceTime calls. Ya know, standard toddler stuff!

We've seen a bit more of the Cambridge kids lately, and we're not mad about it. Along with Prince Louis's and Princess Charlotte's birthday photos, the family recently made a rare television appearance where they were seen clapping in support of healthcare workers across the U.K. who are on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic. And after an appearance on a parenting podcast earlier this year, Middleton shared a sweet photo of Princess Charlotte smelling a flower, which she mentioned during the interview.

Next up on the royal kids birthday calendar is Charlotte's cousin, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6. It's been reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be releasing a new photo of their son to celebrate him turning one. We can hardly wait!

Originally Appeared on Glamour

