Photos: Get a preview of NC State basketball team before Final Four game against Purdue

The N.C. State basketball team took to the court for an open practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Friday, April 5, 2024.

The Wolfpack ran drills for 50 minutes before thanking the fans from across the country who came to see the team play in its first Final Four appearance since 1983.

N.C. State faces Purdue in the NCAA Tournament national semifinals on Saturday.

Here are some of the sights from the day.

N.C. State practices at State Farm Stadium

N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts wears custom sneakers with an ice cream cone for each win in the post season.

Kimberly Wilson of Raleigh, aunt of N.C. State's DJ Horne, cheers on the team during the Wolfpack's practice

N.C. State's Ben Middlebrooks plays Super Smash Bros. in the locker room

Fans cheer on the Wolfpack during N.C. State's practice

N.C. State practices at State Farm Stadium

N.C. State's Mohamed Diarra, left, and DJ Burns Jr. speak to the media in breakout areas before the Wolfpack's practice

N.C. State's DJ Burns Jr. talks during a breakout media session before the Wolfpack's practice