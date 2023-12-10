Photos: Possible tornado touches down in Garner

A powerful storm tore through Garner, N.C., Sunday afternoon, Dec. 10, 2023. A spokesperson for the NWS said they saw some possible debris in the air and reports of damage in Garner but said it was unclear whether that was due to wind gusts or a tornado.

Here are some images from the area as the community cleans up.

A powerful storm drove a tree branch into the wall of the soon to be open Sully’s Golf and Gather building at the intersection of Timber Drive and Woodland Road in Garner, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. A powerful storm roared through the area, knocking down trees and cutting off power.

Garner police walk by downed limbs and street lights at Woodland Road and Timber Drive in Garner, N.C. after a storm passed through Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.

Lisa Stanley, center, and friends start to clean up knocked down trees that hit her son, Griffin’s, home on Buckhorn Road in Garner, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Lisa said after the storm passed she texted her circle group from Holland’s Church and people showed up to help out. “What an awesome church family” said Stanley.

Garner police direct traffic off Timber Drive at Woodland Road after a storm knocked down limbs and traffic lights in Garner, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.

A storm knocked down limbs and traffic lights at Timber Drive and Woodland Road in Garner, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.

A snapped tree sits on top of a garage as seen from Woodland Road in Garner, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. A powerful storm roared through the area, knocking down trees and cutting off power.

A branch is stuck is captured on power lines on Woodland Road in Garner, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. A powerful storm roared through the area, knocking down trees and cutting off power.

A roof is damaged from a downed tree on a home on Buckhorn Road in Garner, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.