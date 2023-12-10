Photos: Possible tornado touches down in Garner

A powerful storm tore through Garner, N.C., Sunday afternoon, Dec. 10, 2023. A spokesperson for the NWS said they saw some possible debris in the air and reports of damage in Garner but said it was unclear whether that was due to wind gusts or a tornado.
Here are some images from the area as the community cleans up.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued a series of weather warnings as a frontal system brings wind and snow to parts of British Columbia. The weather office says high winds are anticipated along the North Coast, while snow is falling on Vancouver Island, in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, as well as parts of B.C.'s Interior. In Metro Vancouver, up to about five centimetres of snow is forecast, which Environment Canada warns will cause reduced visibility and slushy or slippery road con
Southern Ontario is facing a rare December thunderstorm risk, creating an unusual weather phenomenon for this time of year. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network delves into the details, exploring the potential impacts and timing of this event.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Maritime provinces. It says parts of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and almost all of Prince Edward Island could see heavy winds and rain. It says southern and northeastern New Brunswick could get up to 50 millimetres of rain along with wind gusts reaching 100 kilometres per hour starting Sunday evening until late Monday. The weather agency says Nova Scotia could also see wind reaching up to 100 kilometres per hour on Monday, althoug
Cooling off in the turquoise waters of a tropical resort feels rather less appealing this Christmas in the wake of two fatal shark attacks in as many weeks. Newlywed Lauren Erickson Van Wart, 44, from Massachusetts, was killed while paddleboarding with her husband off the coast of Nassau on Monday, while in Mexico, a 26-year-old mother lost her life to a bull shark while swimming with her daughter, five, off Melaque Bay, Cihuatlán.
Bears and gulls got an unexpected feast this week, after they found a dead whale that had washed ashore on Nuu-chah-nulth territories near Tofino, B.C.As federal officials investigate what caused the whale's death, images of the animals were shared with CBC News by Karen Charleson, an outdoor educator and author in the area.She and her husband boated to the scene from their home on Hesquiaht First Nation territory after seeing it through their binoculars."We got into our small canoe and my husba
Atlantic Canada braces for the onslaught of strong winds exceeding 100km/h and heavy rain. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides insights into the timing and potential impacts of this powerful weather system.
It could be the end of Canmore's feral rabbit saga. After more than a decade of active battle against the bunnies, the mountain town isn't paying contractors to cull the once domestic animals in 2024 — because they're gone. The Town of Canmore has spent about $600,000 over the years for a private contractor to comb the town to find the non-native rabbits, trap and euthanize them. But that's not what ultimately nipped the prolific population in the bud. An outbreak of rabbit haemorrhagic disease
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Severe storms that tore through central Tennessee killed six people Saturday and sent about two dozen to the hospital as homes and businesses were damaged in multiple cities. Three people, including a child, were killed after an apparent tornado struck Montgomery County north of Nashville near the Kentucky state line, county officials said in a news release. And the Nashville Emergency Operation Center said in a post on a social media account that three people were killed