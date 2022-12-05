Photos: North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech in ACC basketball action

North Carolina drops ACC opener against Virginia on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

The Tar Heels were without Armando Bacot and Demarco Dunn, both sat out with injuries.

Check out photos from the game by News & Observer photojournalist Robert Willett.

North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) drives to the basket against Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor (0) during the first half on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) makes a steal from Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor (0) during the first half on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis questions a foul against his team in the first half against Virginia Tech on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) drives to the basket against Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile (21) during the first half on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

North Carolina’s Tyler Nickel (24) defends Virginia Tech’s Darius Maddox (13) during the first half on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

Virginia Tech’s M.J. Collins (2) reacts after sinking a three-point basket to give the Hokies a 35-23 lead in the first half on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

Virginia Tech’s M.J. Collins (2) reacts after sinking a three-point basket to give the Hokies a 35-23 lead in the first half on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

North Carolina’s Pete Nance (32) puts up a shot against Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile (21) during the second half on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. Nance scored 18 points in the Tar Heels’ loss.

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis signals to Pete Nance that he traveled, during the second half against Virginia Tech on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

North Carolina’s D’Marco Dunn (11) watches the second half against Virginia Tech from the bench on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. Dunn broke a bone in his hand on Saturday during practice.

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) puts up a shot against Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile (21) during the second half half on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. Davis scored 18 points in the Tar Heels’ 80-72 loss.

Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts (25) goes for a dunk over North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) and Will Shaver (21) during the second half on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. Mutts lead all scores with 27 points and Virginia Tech to an 80-72 victory.

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) watches the second half against Virginia Tech from the bench on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. Bacot did not play, due to an injury.

Virginia Tech’s Darius Maddox (13) defends North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) during the second half on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. North Carolina dropped their fourth game in a row falling to Virginia Tech 80-72.

North Carolina’s Tyler Nickel (24) puts up a shot against Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts (25)) during the second half on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. Nickel scored eight points.

North Carolina’s Seth Trimble (0) forces a turnover by Virginia Tech’s Sean Pedulla (3) during the second half on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.