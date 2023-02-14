Photos: North Carolina vs. Miami in college basketball

Robert T Willett

North Carolina faces Miami in ACC basketball action on Monday, February 13, 2023 in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Tar Heels defeated Clemson on Saturday, ending a three game losing streak.

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis is encouraged by his team as they enter the final weeks of the ACC regular season.

North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) puts up a shot against Miami’s Nijel Pack (24) in the first half on Monday, February 13, 2023 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Hubert Davis directs his team on offense in the first half against Miami on Monday, February 13, 2023 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) battles for a defensive rebound with Miami’s Norchad Omier (15) in the first half on Monday, February 13, 2023 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) muscles his way to the basket against Miami’s Anthony Walker (1) in the first half on Monday, February 13, 2023 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
