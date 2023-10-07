Photos: North Carolina Tar Heels host Syracuse in conference play

The undefeated North Carolina Tar Heels face off against the Syracuse Orange in their second conference game of the season on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker played his first game of the 2023 season, after the NCAA granted him full eligibility earlier this week.

Quarterback Drake Maye leads the offensive attack. Coach Mack Brown hopes to establish a stronger offensive running game.

North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) enters the playing field the Tar Heels’ game against Syracuse on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Walker was granted eligibility this week by the NCAA to play in his first game of the 2023 season for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina coach Mack Brown talks with Syracuse head coach Dino Babers prior to their game on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up for the Tar Heels’ game against Syracuse on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina’s Jaybron Harvey (14) warms up with his teammates for the Tar Heels’ game against Syracuse on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

