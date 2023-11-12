Photos: North Carolina Tar Heels host Duke Blue Devils

The North Carolina Tar Heels host the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Duke coach Mike Elko brings the Blue Devils to Chapel Hill for the annual battle for the victory bell.

This is the 109th meeting between the rival schools dating to 1888.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) scores on a one-yard run to give the Tar Heels a 7-0 lead against Duke in the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Duke’s Grayson Loftis pumps his fist as he runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of the Blue Devils’ game against North Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Duke head coach Mike Elko shares a word with quarterback Grayson Loftis prior to the Blue Devils’ game against North Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton (28) carries the ball for 11 yards as he looks for running room against Duke’s Tre Freeman and (12) Jaylen Stinson (2) in the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Duke’s Jordan Moore is congratulated by teammate Grayson Loftis after he scored a touchdown during the first half of the Blue Devils’ game against North Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.