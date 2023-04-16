Photos: North Carolina’s spring football game at Kenan Stadium

The North Carolina Tar Heels held their annual spring football game on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Quarterback Drake Maye ran the offense early and looked comfortable with new receivers during the scrimmage, after a record breaking 2022 season.

Coach Mack Brown said he was pleased with the progress of the defense, which made several key stops during the scrimmage.

North Carolina defensive lineman Myles Murphy (8) celebrates after a defensive stop during the Tar Heels’ spring football game on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina’s mascot Rameses, is greeted by a group of children during the Tar Heels’ spring football game on Saturday April 15, 2023 at even Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina defensive lineman Beau Atkinson (12) pressures quarterback Tad Hudson (12) during the Tar Heels’ spring football game on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown walks across the turf during the Tar Heels’ spring football game on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina defensive lineman Tomari Fox (56) stops running back Elijah Green (21) during the Tar Heels’ spring football game on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina quarterback Connor Harrell (15) breaks open for a long run during the Tar Heels’ spring football game on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina’s Amari Gainer (3) reacts following a quarterback sack during the Tar Heels’ spring football game on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina wide receiver Gavin Blackwell (2) congratulates Nate McCollum (6) after a touchdown during the Tar Heels’ spring football game on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina receiver Nate McCollum (6) reacts after a touchdown pass from quarterback Drake Maye during the Tar Heels’ spring football game on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes to wide receiver Nate McCollum (6) for a touchdown during the Tar Heels’ spring football game on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) rolls out of the pocket as he looks for an open receiver during the Tar Heels’ spring football game on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton (28) takes the hand off from quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the Tar Heels’ spring football game on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina running back British Brooks (24) breaks open for a long run during the Tar Heels’ spring football game on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown talks with his team prior to their spring football game on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up for the Tar Heels’ spring football game on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown watches his offensive line warm up prior to their spring football game on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina assistant head coach for defense Gene Chizik directs his players during warm ups, prior to the Tar Heels’ spring football game on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina assistant head coach for defense Gene Chizik works with his players prior to the Tar Heels’ spring football game on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina defensive line coach Tim Cross works with Amari Gainer (3) prior to the Tar Heels’ spring football game on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.