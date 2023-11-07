Photos: North Carolina opens season against Radford

North Carolina opened their basketball season against Radford on Monday, November 6, 2023 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

Coach Hubert Davis begins the 2023-24 season with his sights set on the NCAA Tournament, after failing to make the field last year.

The Tar Heels have seven new players on the roster this season.

Radford’s Daquan Smith (1) and North Carolina’s Harrison Ingram (55) hit the court for a loose ball in the first half on Monday, November 6, 2023 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Jae’Lyn Withers (24) makes a steal from Radford’s Daquan Smith (1) in the first half on Monday, November 6, 2023 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis directs his team in the first half against Radford on Monday, November 6, 2023 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) launches a three point shot in the first half against Radford on Monday, November 6, 2023 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Harrison Ingram (55) puts up a shot against Radford’s Chandler Turner (10) and Daquan Smith (1) in the second half on Monday, November 6, 2023 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) muscles his way to the basket against Radford’s D’Auntray Pierce (21) in the first half on Monday, November 6, 2023 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Bacot lead all scores with 25 points in the Tar Heels’ 86-70 victory. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis directs his team in the second half against Radford on Monday, November 6, 2023 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com