Photos: North Carolina hosts Campbell in college football

Robert T Willett
·2 min read

North Carolina hosts Campbell University on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill

The Tar Heels work to bounce back from two consecutive losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech

Quarterback Drake Maye will lead the offense. The Tar Heels’ Omarion Hampton looks for another big day of rushing.

North Carolina’s British Brooks (24) breaks open for an 11-yard gain in the second quarter against Campbell on Saturday, November 4. 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/players/312694" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Cedric Gray;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Cedric Gray</a> (33) reacts after sacking Campbell quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) for a 13-yard loss in the second quarter on Saturday, November 4. 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/players/322663" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Diego Pounds;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Diego Pounds</a> (61) embraces <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/players/321624" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Devontez Walker;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Devontez Walker</a> (9) after his 31-yards pass reception from quarterback Drake Maye in the second quarter on Saturday, November 4. 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
Campbell’s Ed Dennis (44) works to slow North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton (28) as he romps ten yards to set up a touchdown, giving the Tar Heels’ a 28-7 lead over Campbell in the second quarter on Saturday, November 4. 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton (28) breaks open for a 54-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, giving the Tar Heels’ a 14-7 lead over Campbell in the second quarter on Saturday, November 4. 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
Campbell’s Ed Dennis (44) defends North Carolina’s Bryson Nesbitt (18) on a pass reception from quarterback Drake Maye in the first quarter on Saturday, November 4. 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Mack Brown watches his team as they line for kickoff against Campbell on Saturday, November 4. 2023 at Kenan Stadium n Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
The Tar Heels enter Kenan Stadium for their game against Campbell on Saturday, November 4. 2023 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
