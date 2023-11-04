Photos: North Carolina hosts Campbell in college football

North Carolina hosts Campbell University on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill

The Tar Heels work to bounce back from two consecutive losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech

Quarterback Drake Maye will lead the offense. The Tar Heels’ Omarion Hampton looks for another big day of rushing.

North Carolina’s British Brooks (24) breaks open for an 11-yard gain in the second quarter against Campbell on Saturday, November 4. 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Cedric Gray (33) reacts after sacking Campbell quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) for a 13-yard loss in the second quarter on Saturday, November 4. 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Diego Pounds (61) embraces Devontez Walker (9) after his 31-yards pass reception from quarterback Drake Maye in the second quarter on Saturday, November 4. 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Campbell’s Ed Dennis (44) works to slow North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton (28) as he romps ten yards to set up a touchdown, giving the Tar Heels’ a 28-7 lead over Campbell in the second quarter on Saturday, November 4. 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton (28) breaks open for a 54-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, giving the Tar Heels’ a 14-7 lead over Campbell in the second quarter on Saturday, November 4. 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Campbell’s Ed Dennis (44) defends North Carolina’s Bryson Nesbitt (18) on a pass reception from quarterback Drake Maye in the first quarter on Saturday, November 4. 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina coach Mack Brown watches his team as they line for kickoff against Campbell on Saturday, November 4. 2023 at Kenan Stadium n Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com