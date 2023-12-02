Photos: North Carolina defeats Florida State in conference opener

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes made a small contribution to the ongoing celebration of Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair on Friday. Barnes wore a signed red Sinclair jersey before and after Toronto's 119-106 loss to the visiting New York Knicks. Sinclair played the second last game of her international career on Friday against Australia in Langford, B.C., with her farewell match on Tuesday in Vancouver. The 22-year-old Barnes said that even though he and Sinclair play different s
Nck Taylor’s epic putt to win the RBC Canadian Open this summer was already iconic. Now the moment has been incorporated into an icon. Golf Canada, title sponsor RBC, and tournament organizers announced Friday a tweak to the event’s logo for 2024, featuring Taylor’s silhouette – a design that initially started as an entrant into a pumpkin-carving contest this Halloween. Golf Canada’s chief marketing officer Tim McLaughlin said the organization’s graphic designer, Brendan Peters, was asked by tou
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DaRon Bland added to his NFL-leading interception total with a nifty pick, though that didn't really make up for the big plays against the Dallas Cowboys cornerback before they rallied to avoid their first home loss this season. Bland didn't return this one for a touchdown — he already has the NFL record with five picks returned for scores — but his eighth interception of the season late in the third quarter ended a streak of three consecutive TD drives for the Seattle Se
REGINA — A Saskatchewan judge has found a former Western Hockey League coach guilty of inappropriately touching and hitting a teenage player 35 years ago. Justice Peter Bergbusch convicted Bernard Lynch, a former assistant coach with the Regina Pats hockey team, of sexual assault and assault of a 17-year-old in 1988. The player cannot be identified. The judge says he found Lynch's testimony to be inconsistent and that the evidence supplied by the player was straightforward and truthful. Lynch is
LANGFORD, B.C. — Nichelle Prince scored twice as Canada thumped an experimental Australia lineup 5-0 Friday in Christine Sinclair's penultimate international game. The 10th-ranked Canadians had their way with the 11th-ranked Matildas on a wet night. Cloe Lacasse, Simi Awujo and Adriana Leon also scored for Canada, which led 2-0 at the half. Sinclair, the world's all-time leading scorer with 190 goals, came on in the 63rd minute for her 330th cap with Canada up 5-0. The 40-year-old from Burnaby,
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds surprised soccer icon Christine Sinclair with a heartwarming message. The Wrexham AFC co-owner paid tribute to Sinclair ahead of her retirement from the Canadian women's soccer team.