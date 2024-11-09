Photos: North Carolina basketball visits top-ranked Kansas in early season matchup

The North Carolina Tar Heels travel to Lawrence to face the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks Firday night.

This marks the first time North Carolina has played at the University of Kansas since 1961.

The Tar Heels are ranked ninth in the latest college basketball poll, after playing their season opener. The two teams last faced each other in the 2022 NCAA National Championship game.

Here are photos from the game. Check back for updates.

North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) drives to the basket against Kansas’ Dajuan Harris Jr (3) in the first half on Friday, November 8, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis wipes sweat from his brow during the first half against Kansas on Friday, November 8, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr. (24) hangs on the rim after a dunk in the first half against North Carolina on Friday, November 8, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

Kansas guard Zeke Mayo (5) reacts after sinking a basket to give the Jayhawks an 11 point lead in the first half against North Carolina on Friday, November 8, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis directs his team in the first half against Kansas on Friday, November 8, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) warms up for the Tar Heels’ game against Kansas on Friday, November 8, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.